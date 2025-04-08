News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Priyansh Arya Records Fastest Century By Uncapped Player in IPL History in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Priyansh Arya achieved notable milestones with his century during the PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2025.

Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya achieved a couple of notable milestones as he scored a century during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

He scored the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, reaching the landmark in 39 balls. He broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Rajat Patidar, who had scored a 49-ball century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. This is also the fastest century by a batter against Chennai Super Kings.

Fastest centuries in IPL history

Balls Player Team vs Opponent Venue Year
30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013
37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai BS 2010
38 David Miller KXIP vs RCB Mohali 2013
39 Travis Head SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024
39 Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK Mullapur 2025

IPL hundreds by uncapped Players

  • 124 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)
  • 120* – Paul Valthaty (2011)
  • 115 – Shaun Marsh (2008)
  • 114* – Manish Pandey (2009)
  • 112* – Rajat Patidar (2022)
  • 103 – Prabhsimran Singh (2023)
  • 101* – Devdutt Padikkal (2021)
  • 100* – Priyansh Arya (2025)

Priyansh Arya had made his IPL debut earlier this season during their season opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. He made a positive first impression, amassing 47 runs off 23 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. Priyansh endured scores of 8 (vs LSG) and 0 (vs RR) in his next two matches, but the 24-year-old has come back strongly against Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ:

The Delhi cricketer was acquired by Punjab Kings for 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He caught the attention of fans with his performance in the 2024 Delhi Premier League for South Delhi Superstarz. He scored six sixes in an over against North Delhi Strikers in a match where he scored 120 runs.

Punjab Kings finish on a high with the bat

Priyansh Arya was eventually dismissed for 103 in the 14th over, leaving Punjab Kings at 154/6. Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*) remained unbeaten in the end. Punjab Kings are currently in fifth place with four points from three matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS
PBKS vs CSK
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs PBKS to Score 300 in IPL 2025

Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs This Team to Score 300 in IPL 2025

9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings fastest century by uncapped player in IPL PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Priyansh Arya Breaks RCB Star’s Record With Fastest Century by Uncapped Indian in IPL

9:00 pm
CX Staff Writer
Meet Priyansh Arya The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit a Six Off The First Ball in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Meet Priyansh Arya: The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit A Maiden IPL Century in 39 Balls in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

He walked back with pride after making 103 runs off 42 balls.
8:59 pm
Disha Asrani
Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Why Did Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Opt To Bat First in IPL 2025 Game Against CSK?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.
8:03 pm
Vishnu PN
sunil narine wicket kkr vs lsg digvesh rathi ipl 2025

Digvesh Rathi Modifies ‘Notebook’ Celebration After Dismissing Idol Sunil Narine In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Rathi had been fined match fees for his celebration in the last two matches
7:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the third over of the KKR innings.
6:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.