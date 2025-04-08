Priyansh Arya Records Fastest Century By Uncapped Player in IPL History in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Priyansh Arya achieved notable milestones with his century during the PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya achieved a couple of notable milestones as he scored a century during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

He scored the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history, reaching the landmark in 39 balls. He broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Rajat Patidar, who had scored a 49-ball century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. This is also the fastest century by a batter against Chennai Super Kings.

Fastest centuries in IPL history

Balls Player Team vs Opponent Venue Year 30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013 37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai BS 2010 38 David Miller KXIP vs RCB Mohali 2013 39 Travis Head SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024 39 Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK Mullapur 2025

IPL hundreds by uncapped Players

124 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)

120* – Paul Valthaty (2011)

115 – Shaun Marsh (2008)

114* – Manish Pandey (2009)

112* – Rajat Patidar (2022)

103 – Prabhsimran Singh (2023)

101* – Devdutt Padikkal (2021)

100* – Priyansh Arya (2025)

Priyansh Arya had made his IPL debut earlier this season during their season opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. He made a positive first impression, amassing 47 runs off 23 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. Priyansh endured scores of 8 (vs LSG) and 0 (vs RR) in his next two matches, but the 24-year-old has come back strongly against Chennai Super Kings.

The Delhi cricketer was acquired by Punjab Kings for 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He caught the attention of fans with his performance in the 2024 Delhi Premier League for South Delhi Superstarz. He scored six sixes in an over against North Delhi Strikers in a match where he scored 120 runs.

Punjab Kings finish on a high with the bat

Priyansh Arya was eventually dismissed for 103 in the 14th over, leaving Punjab Kings at 154/6. Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*) remained unbeaten in the end. Punjab Kings are currently in fifth place with four points from three matches.

