Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Opens Up On Suggestion He Received From Rohit Sharma, Expresses Wish to Play Under MS Dhoni
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Batter Opens Up On Suggestion He Received From Rohit Sharma, Expresses Wish to Play Under MS Dhoni

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 18, 2025
3 min read

The player had scored a blazing 30-ball 61* in the IPL 2025 Final.

Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Opens Up On Suggestion He Received From Rohit Sharma, Expresses Wish to Play Under MS Dhoni

Star Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Shashank Singh has shared an invaluable piece of advice that he received from the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Moreover, having played under the former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper, the Chhattisgarh batter has also expressed his wish to play under the leadership of one of the greatest captains in history, MS Dhoni.

Shashank Singh on Rohit Sharma’s Insightful Suggestion

The 33-year-old revealed what Rohit had advised him when he went to ask the opener for some insights into his batting strategies. Shashank explained how the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain had described to him the importance of sticking to his natural gameplay.

“I went to him and asked him what he thought. He told me simply that everyone has a different way of playing. My way is different, your way is different. Everyone is playing their way. So, if I tell you to play this shot, that shot, you will get more confused. The more you simplify, the better,” said Shashank in an interview with CricTracker.

Shashank also revealed that he is yet to take the field under the leadership of another five-time IPL-winning skipper, MS Dhoni, and spoke about his desire to play under the legendary gloveman’s captaincy.

“Mahi Bhai has set a trend as a leader, and I’ve never had the chance to play under his captaincy, though I’ve played under Rohit Bhai. It has always been a dream of mine to play under Mahi Bhai’s leadership. But for me, Rohit Sharma is the leader,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Shashank Singh’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances for Punjab Kings

Since making his PBKS debut in 2024, Shashank has been a key player of the franchise with several match-winning knocks across the latest two seasons. He had notched up 354 runs in 14 matches, including two half-centuries, at a fiery strike rate of 164.65 in the IPL 2024. The batter followed it up with another smashing season in the IPL 2025, which was instrumental in taking them to their second Final of the cash-rich league in history.

He put up 350 runs in 17 fixtures, including three fifty-plus scores at a strike rate of 153.51. Shashank also scored a pivotal 61 not out off just 30 balls, at a blazing strike rate of 203.33, in the summit clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But it proved to be not enough for the Kings to get their hands on the maiden IPL title as RCB won the clash by six runs.

Notably, the Men in Red had also topped the IPL 2025 league stage with nine victories in 14 matches. Though PBKS could not clinch the trophy, the team has prepared a strong core group for the upcoming season. The franchise would look to build a new team around this bunch of players and would surely want to retain the promising batter ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 retentions
MS Dhoni
Mumbai Indians
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma
Shashank SIngh
