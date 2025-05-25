News
Punjab Kings Dealt With Big Blow as Key Spinner yuzvendra chahal Doubtful for Last IPL 2025 League Match Against Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings Dealt With Big Blow as Key Spinner Doubtful for Last IPL 2025 League Match Against Mumbai Indians

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read

Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL playoffs and will be looking to seal a top two spot.

Punjab Kings Dealt With Big Blow as Key Spinner yuzvendra chahal Doubtful for Last IPL 2025 League Match Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to miss his team’s final league stage match against Mumbai Indians (MI) due to a wrist injury, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The key spinner had missed Punjab Kings’ loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 24 due to a “small niggle” and his absence will be a significant blow for Punjab Kings who will be looking to seal a top two spot for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The report, though adds that Punjab Kings are hopeful of Chahal’s comeback in time for the IPL playoffs which will begin from May 29.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL 2025 so far

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was acquired for INR 18 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS), got off to a slow start to IPL 2025, taking just one wicket from three matches. However, the Haryana cricketer found his mojo back with a few brilliant bowling spells. He even took a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, finishing with figures of 4/32 as the Shreyas Iyer-led side romped to a four-wicket win.

Chahal has taken 14 wickets from 11 innings so far and is the joint-second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh has taken 16 wickets from 13 matches and Marco Jansen took 14 wickets from 13 matches.

Apart from Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL playoffs. While all four playoff teams have been decided, their final positions in the IPL 2025 standings are yet to be determined.

Punjab Kings are currently in second place with 17 points from 13 matches. They will face a Mumbai Indians side who are in fourth place with 16 points from 13 matches.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal
