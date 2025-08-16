Punjab Kings Star Replaces Former Delhi Capitals Player in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

Josh Inglis has returned to playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa after missing the second one. He didn’t play the previous game due to the flu, but has recovered.

Who has Josh Inglis replaced in Australia’s XI?

Josh Inglis has come in for Alex Carey, who acted as a wicketkeeper-batter in the last fixture. Inglis has always been Australia’s first-choice option in this department and rightly replaces Carey.

It’s harsh on Carey to get just one game, but Inglis is a better option in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Aaron Hardie comes in for Mitchell Owen, who is ruled out due to a concussion.

Australia playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

More to follow…