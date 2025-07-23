News
Punjab Kings Star Josh Inglis Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read
Punjab Kings Star Josh Inglis Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was one of the crucial cogs in their runners-up finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier this year. Playing his maiden IPL season, Inglis impressed slamming 278 runs in 11 games averaging over 30s with a SR of 162.57. His highest score of 73 came in PBKS’s final league match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI), which helped them finish as table toppers.

He has now continued his explosive form for Australia too, hitting his second-quickest T20I fifty (off 22 balls) against West Indies earlier today (July 23). Inglis hit a fiery unbeaten 78* off 33 to help the Aussies secure a thumping eight-wicket win over Windies and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. During his carnage, he hit Andre Russell off his first ball for a massive 98-m six over the bowler’s head, giving a testament to his sheer strength and brute force.

Interestingly, Inglis has now revealed that he made a slight tweak to his batting during his stint with PBKS which has led to the transformed big-hitting.

The 30-year-old West Australian revamped his stance to have his hands and back lift starting slightly further away from his body to allow himself better access to swing through the line of the ball.

Inglis told cricket.com.au, “It’s just something I identified during the IPL with just a little bit of a shift in my stance and where my hands go.”

“Now I feel like my hands are out here (to the off-side) a bit more so I’m able to swing through the line of the ball more, so it’s a lot easier to access down the ground, which I sort of struggled with in the past. It feels like it’s working and it’s coming off.”

ALSO READ:

Josh Inglish likely to be on IPL 2026 retention list by Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS built a solid squad in the mega-auction last time around and given how well they combined, it is unlikely they will make much changes in the IPL 2026 auction later this year, which will be a mini auction.

They have a strong core of Indian players with their overseas signings also stepping up as and when needed. Inglis was one of their best performers last season and has looked in tremendous form this year, which makes him a strong candidate for an IPL 2026 retention by Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 retention
Josh Inglis
Punjab Kings
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kolkata Knight Riders Could Release Indian Finisher Duo To Revamp Approach Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.
2:01 pm
Aditya Ighe
AB de Villiers WCL

AB de Villiers Shows Athletic Ability At 41 to Dismiss Former KKR Batter In WCL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions' innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.
12:03 pm
Ashish Satyam
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Adam Zampa was at his threatening best during the latest T20I between West Indies and Australia in Jamaica.

Just 2 Games in IPL 2025, but Despite Impressive Showing In Internationals, SRH Star Could Be Headed to IPL 2026 Auction Pool

He bowled beautifully and showed why he is among the finest spinners in the world.
12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
rumours-of-big-trade-between-mumbai-indians-and-lsg-re-surface-for-nicholas-pooran-after-massive-sa20-scoop-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

Rumours Of Big Trade Between Mumbai Indians And LSG Re-Surface After Massive SA20 Scoop Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There have been rumours about a big trade between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for a key player ahead of IPL 2026.
11:05 am
Vishnu PN
Josh Inglis Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings Didn’t Have Him In Their Plans Initially, But Now IPL 2026 Retention Looks Inevitable

As of now, the stylish player has played in 31 T20I games, where he has made 802 runs with a strike rate of 163.3.
11:27 am
Ashish Satyam
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have signed two Mumbai Indians players.

SRH Franchise Sign Up Two Big Mumbai Indians Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

They have roped in two Mumbai Indians (MI) players.
9:32 am
Darpan Jain
