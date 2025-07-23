Punjab Kings Star Reveals Plans For Six-Hitting Transformation After Tweak In Technique; IPL 2026 Retention On The Cards

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was one of the crucial cogs in their runners-up finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier this year. Playing his maiden IPL season, Inglis impressed slamming 278 runs in 11 games averaging over 30s with a SR of 162.57. His highest score of 73 came in PBKS’s final league match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI), which helped them finish as table toppers.

He has now continued his explosive form for Australia too, hitting his second-quickest T20I fifty (off 22 balls) against West Indies earlier today (July 23). Inglis hit a fiery unbeaten 78* off 33 to help the Aussies secure a thumping eight-wicket win over Windies and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. During his carnage, he hit Andre Russell off his first ball for a massive 98-m six over the bowler’s head, giving a testament to his sheer strength and brute force.

Interestingly, Inglis has now revealed that he made a slight tweak to his batting during his stint with PBKS which has led to the transformed big-hitting.

The 30-year-old West Australian revamped his stance to have his hands and back lift starting slightly further away from his body to allow himself better access to swing through the line of the ball.

Inglis told cricket.com.au, “It’s just something I identified during the IPL with just a little bit of a shift in my stance and where my hands go.” “Now I feel like my hands are out here (to the off-side) a bit more so I’m able to swing through the line of the ball more, so it’s a lot easier to access down the ground, which I sort of struggled with in the past. It feels like it’s working and it’s coming off.”

Josh Inglish likely to be on IPL 2026 retention list by Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS built a solid squad in the mega-auction last time around and given how well they combined, it is unlikely they will make much changes in the IPL 2026 auction later this year, which will be a mini auction.

They have a strong core of Indian players with their overseas signings also stepping up as and when needed. Inglis was one of their best performers last season and has looked in tremendous form this year, which makes him a strong candidate for an IPL 2026 retention by Punjab Kings.

