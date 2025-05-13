News
Punjab Kings PBKS overseas player availability IPL 2025 resumption
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Key Aussie Duo Yet To Confirm Their India Return Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption: Report

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 2 min read

Punjab Kings are currently in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.

Punjab Kings PBKS overseas player availability IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are reportedly waiting for a confirmation from some of their overseas players for the rest of IPL 2025, including the Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis. According to ESPNCricinfo, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis along with Aaron Hardie and Marco Jansen are yet to confirm if they would return to India for IPL 2025’s resumption.

IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 following a one-week suspension due to the India-Pakistan political conflict. The report added that Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen and Azmatullah Omarzai have all confirmed that they will participate in the rest of IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings.

Inglis, Jansen both part of WTC final squads

Josh Inglis and Marco Jansen are in fact part of Australia and South Africa squads for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will take place at Lord’s from 11 June. The final of IPL 2025 is scheduled for June 3 with the venues for the playoff matches yet to be decided.

ALSO READ:

Once the news of IPL’s suspension broke out on May 9, all of Punjab Kings players flew back home. However, the coaching staff, including head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coaches Brad Haddin and James Hopes remained in India. Punjab Kings have requested their players and support staff to regroup in the next two days.

PBKS to play all their remaining games in Jaipur

Punjab Kings will play their remaining three league stage matches in Jaipur and will resume training at the venue on Thursday. Their game against Delhi Capitals (DC), which was abandoned on May 8 due to a floodlight failure, will be replayed on May 24.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently in third place wit 15 points from 11 matches and are in a good position to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They will next take on already-eliminated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on May 18.

