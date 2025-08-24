Punjab Kings Pacer Produces Fiery Spell in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025, Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He took four wickets in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak has been bowling firebolts in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025. Vyshak produced an exceptional spell of 34/3 against Bengaluru Blasters in Mysuru on Saturday, August 23. His stunning outing was crucial as Gulbarga Mystics registered a comprehensive six-wicket win against the Blasters. The win saw the Mystics climb to second place in the points table with six wins in nine matches. Now, the Mystics (+0.619) have equal points with Hubli Tigers (+0.077) but are a spot behind due to Net Run Rate (NRR).

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s Fiery Spell in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025

Opting to bowl first, captain Vyshak and left-arm spinner Prithviraj Shekhawat proved their decision right, as the Blasters were reeling at 44/3 within the powerplay. The other bowlers maintained the pressure, and the fielders were quick with two runouts. However, wicketkeeper-batter Suraj Ahuja’s 31-ball 54-run knock and Rohan Naveen’s late 34 off 18 balls cameo helped the Blasters to post a respectable 164/7 total on the board.

Vyshak had dismissed India batter Mayank Agarwal in the powerplay. Then, he took wickets of Bhuvan Raju and Naveen MG to finish with figures of 34/3 at an economy of 8.50.

In the second innings, Mystics were under pressure, managing just 39 runs at the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. Notably, Nikin Jose was retired hurt after a run-a-ball 16. But then the rising sensation Smaran Ravichandran came to the rescue, smashing a second fifty on the trot. Smaran amassed 89 runs off just 52 balls with five sixes and eight fours, striking at a whopping 171.15. While the other four batters in the top five struggled to get past the 20-run mark, Praveen Dubey from the No.6 spot sealed the deal, smashing 29 off 14 balls with five fours.

Captain Shubhang Hegde picked up two wickets for Blasters, while Naveen MG managed one.

The Mystics achieved the target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Vijaykumar Vyshak Raises Hopes for IPL 2026 Retention

Vijaykumar Vyshak has featured in the last three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 and took 17 wickets in 16 matches. His spell against the Gujarat Titans in the campaign opener was superb, nailing wide yorkers against Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford.

In the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025, the right-arm pacer has taken 10 wickets in eight matches so far, averaging 21.90. Vyshak’s ability to nail yorkers and mix it up with the slower deliveries makes him a valuable asset. His exceptional outings in the Maharaja Trophy T20 League bolster his case for the IPL retention.