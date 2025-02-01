Punjab Kings Sensation Returns To Form in T20 Cricket, Set To Make a Splash in IPL 2025

While the focus was mostly on getting the Aussie players in the overseas section, influenced by Ricky Ponting, PBKS also roped in a few other solid foreign options.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) did an overhaul ahead of a fresh IPL cycle, changing everything from scratch. They appointed a new coach Ricky Ponting and completely revamped the coaching personnel.

Before the IPL 2025 auction, PBKS retained only two players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, and prepared a new-looking team. While the focus was mostly on getting the Aussie players in the overseas section, influenced by Ricky Ponting, PBKS also roped in a few other solid foreign options.

Among them is the Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson, who has been in various T20 leagues in the last few years. PBKS got him for his base price of INR 2 crore, which is a steal considering his recent improvements.

What does Lockie Ferguson offer to the Punjab Kings?

Lockie Ferguson is an express speedster who can bowl at a high speed across phases. His main role generally remains as an enforcer in the middle overs since he can bowl hard lengths and cramp batters with immaculate lines and lengths.

However, he is equally capable of doing well in the powerplay and death overs. Since the end of IPL 2024, he has an economy rate of 6.12 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 8.33 in the powerplay.

Further, Ferguson has an economy rate of 7.65 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 6.38 in death overs in the same phase. These numbers looked bad in IPL 2024, but he has come a long way since then and has done well everywhere.

Why did the Punjab Kings go for Lockie Ferguson?

If we look at their bowling options, Punjab Kings have Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen as powerplay specialists who can also bowl effectively in death overs. Further, they have Marus Stoinis as a part-timer who can give two overs consistently.

However, they still needed a middle-over enforcer who has a proven record in the T20 circuit, and Ferguson was a budget pick in that category. Ricky Ponting, who also worked with him at Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2024, must have noticed his recent improvements.

Hence, his inclusion will sort PBKS’ middle-over issues - Ferguson can partner with another proven wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal to bring consistent wickets. The New Zealand speedster can also give a few overs at the death, making him an all-round package.

Can Lockie Ferguson sustain his consistency in the IPL?

Undoubtedly, Lockie Ferguson has improved massively and slowly regained his beast, old self. However, whether he can sustain the same consistency in the IPL remains a question.

IPL is the toughest T20 league, and many speedsters have faltered here despite performing exceptionally well in other competitions. Even Ferguson has been in the same case, as his IPL 2024 numbers depict, averaging 28.33 and conceding 10.62 runs per over in seven outings.

That said, Ferguson has also done well in the league before, especially in his initial years. PBKS have covered most areas, and if he can step up with the ball, things will ease further for the team.

