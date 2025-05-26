Punjab Kings Player’s Pre-Season Prediction Goes Viral After PBKS beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match And Book Qualifier 1 Spot

Punjab Kings jumped ahead of Gujarat Titans to take the number one spot in the IPL 2025 standings for now.

The prediction of Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh came true on Monday after his team defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to seal a top two spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Before the tournament, Shashank had predicted that Punjab Kings would qualify to the IPL 2025 playoffs as one of the top two teams. He even predicted Punjab Kings to top the IPL 2025 standings.

Punjab Kings jumped ahead of Gujarat Titans to take the number one spot in the IPL 2025 standings for now. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have ended the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches.

“Punjab Kings number 1. Top 2 pe bol raha hu, Punjab Kings number 1 pe finish karega points table pe (I am saying top 2. Punjab Kings will finish at top spot in the points table),” Shashank Singh had said on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel in March.

How PBKS beat MI

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians openers Ryan Rickelton (27) and Rohit Sharma (24) got off to a brisk start, but before the duo could steal the momentum from Punjab Kings, Marco Jansen struck in the sixth over to remove his fellow South African teammate Rickelton.

Mumbai Indians finished the powerplay with a total of 52/1, but continued losing regular wickets with Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks all following suit. However, Suryakumar Yadav stood tall with a knock of 57 runs from 39 balls and took the five-time champions to 184/7 from 20 overs.

In their run chase, Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh (13) in the fifth over, but Priyansh Arya (62) and Josh Inglis (73) forged 109 runs for the second wicket to set Punjab Kings the platform for a win. Towards the end of the game, Punjab Kings lost both Arya and Inglis in a gap of three overs. Punjab Kings were 171/3 in the 18th over when they lost Inglis, but victory was in sight. Shreyas Iyer (26*) and Nehal Wadhera (2*) ensured that Punjab Kings romped home with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.

Punjab Kings will play in Qualifier 1 on May 29 at their home ground in Mullanpur, whereas Mumbai Indians will play the Eliminator at the same venue a day later.

