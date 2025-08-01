News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings Player Shreyas Iyer Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Player Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

He last donned the Test whites in February 2024.

Punjab Kings Player Shreyas Iyer Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has made himself available for the Duleep Trophy 2025 after getting snubbed in India’s squad for the current ENG vs IND Test series. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dubey and former PBKS batter Sarfaraz Khan have also confirmed their availability for the West Zone for the upcoming tournament which will kickstart the new domestic season on August 28.

“Iyer has informed us that he is available to play in the Duleep Trophy. Other players like Sarfaraz, Shivam Dubey and Tushar Deshpande have confirmed their availability,” stated a Mumbai Cricket Association source (MCA) to The Indian Express.

Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

168/5

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

101/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pahang PHG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Rays RAY

Magic MAG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Chargers CHG

Wolves WOL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

164/7

Pakistan PAK

178/6

Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings

Shreyas Iyer in Tests

The batter started his red-ball career with an excellent century against New Zealand at home in 2021. Since then, he went on to score 429 runs in eight matches, including three half-centuries. But the 30-year-old was seen to struggle with his form in his limited opportunities outside of the subcontinent.

He managed to score only 34 runs in Birmingham in the final fixture of India’s latest tour of England in 2022. The batter followed it up with another average outing in South Africa in 2023-24 and put up just 41 runs in four innings. Though he played another two Test fixtures at home afterward, the Mumbai batter is yet to don the national whites since February 2024.

However, after his recent title-winning spree as a skipper across domestic and international circuits, backed by his latest feat of leading PBKS to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final after a decade, many expected to see him back in India’s red-ball squad.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur Likely to Miss Out

The zonal selection is scheduled to take place on August 1 in Mumbai. According to the aforementioned source, the West Zone selectors are expected not to pick all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in their squad. The decision could be taken to give them a break after a long overseas Test series in England.

Jadeja has enjoyed a brilliant form in the ongoing five-match Test series on English soil so far. He has snared seven wickets and notched up 463 runs in nine innings, including four successive fifty-plus scores and an unbeaten 107-run knock during the epic draw at Manchester in the latest fixture.

On the other hand, Shardul has failed to put up an impressive show in the red-ball series so far. The 33-year-old has also been dropped from the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval after his average stats of 46 runs and two wickets in three innings of the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Duleep Trophy
ENG vs IND
India Test Squad
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions.
9:35 am
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings PBKS Mitch Owen Marcus Stoinis IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings Set To Make Difficult Choice Between Two All-Rounders With One Likely To Go To IPL 2026 Auction Pool

They can retain no more than eight overseas players.
10:06 pm
Disha Asrani
WI vs AUS IPL 2026 Auction Keacy Carty Jason Holder Shai Hope

3 West Indies Players Who Could Be in High Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

West Indies suffered a 0-5 whitewash in the T20I series vs Australia.
8:54 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL

Former CSK All-rounder Compares Captaincy Styles Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Ben Stokes

He also highlighted as to how MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, and Virat Kohli are identical.
5:47 pm
Ashish Satyam
3 KKR Stars, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 KKR Stars Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

They might be released from KKR's squad after a poor show in the IPL 2025.
7:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.