Punjab Kings Player Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub

He last donned the Test whites in February 2024.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has made himself available for the Duleep Trophy 2025 after getting snubbed in India’s squad for the current ENG vs IND Test series. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dubey and former PBKS batter Sarfaraz Khan have also confirmed their availability for the West Zone for the upcoming tournament which will kickstart the new domestic season on August 28.
“Iyer has informed us that he is available to play in the Duleep Trophy. Other players like Sarfaraz, Shivam Dubey and Tushar Deshpande have confirmed their availability,” stated a Mumbai Cricket Association source (MCA) to The Indian Express.
168/5
101/5
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
The batter started his red-ball career with an excellent century against New Zealand at home in 2021. Since then, he went on to score 429 runs in eight matches, including three half-centuries. But the 30-year-old was seen to struggle with his form in his limited opportunities outside of the subcontinent.
He managed to score only 34 runs in Birmingham in the final fixture of India’s latest tour of England in 2022. The batter followed it up with another average outing in South Africa in 2023-24 and put up just 41 runs in four innings. Though he played another two Test fixtures at home afterward, the Mumbai batter is yet to don the national whites since February 2024.
However, after his recent title-winning spree as a skipper across domestic and international circuits, backed by his latest feat of leading PBKS to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final after a decade, many expected to see him back in India’s red-ball squad.
The zonal selection is scheduled to take place on August 1 in Mumbai. According to the aforementioned source, the West Zone selectors are expected not to pick all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in their squad. The decision could be taken to give them a break after a long overseas Test series in England.
Jadeja has enjoyed a brilliant form in the ongoing five-match Test series on English soil so far. He has snared seven wickets and notched up 463 runs in nine innings, including four successive fifty-plus scores and an unbeaten 107-run knock during the epic draw at Manchester in the latest fixture.
On the other hand, Shardul has failed to put up an impressive show in the red-ball series so far. The 33-year-old has also been dropped from the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval after his average stats of 46 runs and two wickets in three innings of the series.
