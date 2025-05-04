Punjab Kings Playoffs Chances After LSG Win: Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Sunday.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in their IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala on Sunday. Punjab Kings remain in contention for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs as they now have 15 points.
After being asked to bat first, opener Prabhsimran Singh (91) powered Punjab Kings to a total of 236/5 from 20 overs. He was supported well by skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) and Josh Inglis (30) and Shashank Singh (33*). In their reply, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to 199/7.
Let’s now take a look into Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios:
📊 Quick Take – PBKS Playoffs Chances (Updated May 4)
✅ Points: 15 from 11 matches
🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 1 more from 3 games
📉 NRR: +0.376
🔮 Top Two Chance: Very good
⚡ Playoff Qualification: In PBKS’s hands with strong finish
After the win against CSK, PBKS’ record reads:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.376
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.274
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.867
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|+0.249
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-1.192
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-1.117
Punjab Kings have further boosted their chances of qualifying to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Here’s what all have been working for them:
Can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL payoffs easily? Here’s a look at Punjab Kings qualification scenarios:
ALSO READ:
PBKS Upcoming Fixtures in IPL 2025
vs Delhi Capitals – 58th Match, 8 May
vs Mumbai Indians – 61st Match, 11 May
vs Rajasthan Royals – 67th Match, 16 May
Punjab Kings look well set to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Their remaining fixtures are tricky, but this current Punjab Kings side is known to have showcased a never-give-up spirit under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. A top two finish, however will depend on how Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the teams behind Punjab Kings, turn up in their remaining matches.
How many more matches does PBKS need to win to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?
Punjab Kings will need at least one more win to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. That will take their points tally to 17 points from 12 matches. In the past 16 points has been set as the benchmark to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
What happens if PBKS win only one more match?
If PBKS win only one of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 17 points. They will still remain in contention to qualify but will have to depend on other teams.
Who are PBKS’s remaining opponents in IPL 2025?
Punjab Kings will play against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals in their remaining four matches.
Can PBKS still finish in the top two?
After the win tonight, PBKS are in a good spot to finish in the top two. Winning two out of their remaining three matches should all but seal a top two spot for Punjab Kings.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.