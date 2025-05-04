Punjab Kings Playoffs Chances After LSG Win: Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Sunday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in their IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala on Sunday. Punjab Kings remain in contention for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs as they now have 15 points.

After being asked to bat first, opener Prabhsimran Singh (91) powered Punjab Kings to a total of 236/5 from 20 overs. He was supported well by skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) and Josh Inglis (30) and Shashank Singh (33*). In their reply, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to 199/7.

Let’s now take a look into Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios:

📊 Quick Take – PBKS Playoffs Chances (Updated May 4)

✅ Points: 15 from 11 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 1 more from 3 games

📉 NRR: +0.376

🔮 Top Two Chance: Very good

⚡ Playoff Qualification: In PBKS’s hands with strong finish

Punjab Kings Updated Position in IPL 2025 Points Table

Matches Played: 11

Matches Played: 11

Wins: 7

Losses: 3

Tied: 1

Points: 15

Net Run Rate: +0.376

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 +0.376 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 0 14 +1.274 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.867 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.362 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 0 0 11 +0.249 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 0 6 -1.192 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 0 0 4 -1.117

PBKS Playoffs Chances: What Is Working in Their Favour



Punjab Kings have further boosted their chances of qualifying to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Here’s what all have been working for them:

Excellent Net Run-Rate: Their win over Lucknow Super Giants have taken Punjab Kings to a healthy Net Run-Rate of +0.376.

Their win over Lucknow Super Giants have taken Punjab Kings to a healthy Net Run-Rate of +0.376. Solitary win needed to edge closer: Punjab Kings need just one more win to all but secure qualification to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have 15 points from 11 matches and even a win in the next three matches should assure them a top-four finish.

Punjab Kings need just one more win to all but secure qualification to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have 15 points from 11 matches and even a win in the next three matches should assure them a top-four finish. Top-order batters firing on all cylinders: Their top-order batters comprising of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer have done well this season. Priyansh Arya may have had an off day on Sunday but someone or the other has always stepped up for Punjab Kings.

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: What They Need To Do



Can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL payoffs easily? Here’s a look at Punjab Kings qualification scenarios:

One more win for Punjab Kings will take their points tally to 17 points. That should all but take them through to the IPL playoffs, unless Delhi Capitals or Kolkata Knight Riders script victories in their remaining games.

Should Punjab Kings lose all of their remaining three matches, they would remain on 15 points and qualification to the knockout stage would be under threat. They will then have to rely on other teams to qualify.

Punjab Kings face just one team who are in the bottom half of the standings and that is an away match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 16. Should Punjab Kings lose to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians before that, a win over Rajasthan Royals may not still ensure them a playoff spot. This will be the case if Delhi Capital win their remaining games, which will take them to 20 points.

Punjab Kings’ upcoming matches in IPL 2025



PBKS Upcoming Fixtures in IPL 2025

vs Delhi Capitals – 58th Match, 8 May

vs Mumbai Indians – 61st Match, 11 May

vs Rajasthan Royals – 67th Match, 16 May



Final Word: Will PBKS Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?



Punjab Kings look well set to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Their remaining fixtures are tricky, but this current Punjab Kings side is known to have showcased a never-give-up spirit under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. A top two finish, however will depend on how Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the teams behind Punjab Kings, turn up in their remaining matches.

FAQs



How many more matches does PBKS need to win to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Punjab Kings will need at least one more win to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. That will take their points tally to 17 points from 12 matches. In the past 16 points has been set as the benchmark to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

What happens if PBKS win only one more match?

If PBKS win only one of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 17 points. They will still remain in contention to qualify but will have to depend on other teams.



Who are PBKS’s remaining opponents in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings will play against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals in their remaining four matches.



Can PBKS still finish in the top two?

After the win tonight, PBKS are in a good spot to finish in the top two. Winning two out of their remaining three matches should all but seal a top two spot for Punjab Kings.

