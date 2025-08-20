News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions pravin dubey spinner karnataka maharaja t20 trophy
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Recruit Shines In Maharaja T20 Trophy, Smashes Unbeaten 53 off 19 balls To Improve Chances For IPL 2026 Retention

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 20, 2025
2 min read

The leg-spinner has been more than a handy batsman in domestic cricket

Punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions pravin dubey spinner karnataka maharaja t20 trophy

Punjab Kings had recruited Pravin Dubey as a back-up for star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for INR 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

The 32-year-old has been a fringe player for Karnataka in the white-ball formats since his senior debut season in 2015-16 and he served as an able deputy to Chahal by coming in as PBKS’ Impact Player substitution in league game against Delhi Capitals and got the wicket of Sediqullah Atal who was striking big.

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

194/3

North Delhi Strikers NDS

193/10

Outer Delhi Warriors beat North Delhi Strikers by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

117/4

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

120/9

Central Delhi Queens Women beat North Delhi Strikers Women by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

139/2

SC Europa SCE

140/3

SC Europa beat HTB Cricket by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

107/2

VFB Fallersleben VFB

102/10

HTB Cricket beat VFB Fallersleben by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SC Europa SCE

86/7

SG Findorff SGFD

93/8

SG Findorff beat SC Europa by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

125/6

Berlin CC BRCC

121/6

VFB Fallersleben beat Berlin CC by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Berlin CC BRCC

91/5

SG Findorff SGFD

107/4

SG Findorff beat Berlin CC by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

320/10

Durham DURH

321/6

Durham beat Lancashire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

290/7

Nottinghamshire NOT

292/6

Nottinghamshire beat Hampshire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

312/5

Derbyshire DER

312/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

371/6

Glamorgan GLAM

124/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

157/7

Italy Women ITA-W

114/8

Netherlands Women beat Italy Women by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

63/0

Germany Women GER-W

62/10

Ireland Women beat Germany Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Live – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

1/0

North West Warriors NWW

334/9

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

4/0

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

223/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

80/8

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

127/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

213/3

Mysore Warriors MYW

209/5

Gulbarga Mystics beat Mysore Warriors by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

141/8

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

125/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Welsh Fire WEF

125/8

Southern Brave SOB

129/8

Southern Brave beat Welsh Fire by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
London Spirit LOS

127/3

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

111/6

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

112/7

Southern Brave Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

90/8

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

93/2

Northern Superchargers Women beat London Spirit Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

152/8

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

126/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Australian Capital Territory by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

166/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

167/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

139/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Nepal beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

202/6

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

95/10

Pakistan Shaheens beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 107 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

172/10

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

186/7

Gorakhpur Lions beat Noida Super Kings by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

184/5

Kanpur Superstars KASS

171/6

Lucknow Falcons beat Kanpur Superstars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Pravin Dubey keeps IPL 2026 retention hopes alive

While his fringe player tag hasn’t gone away in elite-level cricket, Dubey has been superb in the Maharaja T20 Trophy. In the 2023 edition, Dubey was the key member of title winners Hubli Tigers with 13 wickets from 12 innings at an average of 17 and an economy of 7.

He was also a regular for Gulbarga Mystics in the 2024 edition and claimed four wickets from six innings at an economy of 8 as they reached the semifinals.

ALSO READ:

The experienced campaigner has been considered a handy batter which also got him two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and one season with Delhi Capitals in the IPL much before he got his First-Class debut with Karnataka.

In the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, Dubey has been in good touch for Gulbarga as a batter rather than as a bowler. He has claimed one wicket from seven games, but has scored 32 runs at a strike rate north of 120.

Pravin Dubey smashes seven sixes in thrilling Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

But on Wednesday, the veteran proved he is no slouch with the bat in chase of 210 against Mysuru Warriors.

On a batting friendly pitch in Mysuru, opener Luvnith Sisodia smashed four sixes in the first over itself and scored 37 off 13 balls while in-form batter Smaran Ravichandran slammed four sixes in his innings of 38 off 24 balls before Krishmurthy Siddharth, another in-form batter, assumed control of the chase.

However, it was Dubey who rained seven sixes against an experienced bowling attack. Needing three runs to win and two to force a tie-breaker, Dubey slammed Kumar LR over the mid-wicket to bring up a seven-wicket win.

Punjab Kings will have a lot of options to retain for the IPL 2026 season after reaching the final after 11 years, but a sensational season for Dubey might see them consider retaining him.

Gulbarga Mystics
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
Pravin Dubey
Punjab Kings
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Luvnith Sisodia Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Retentions Maharaja Trophy T20 KSCA 2025

KKR Player Hits Brisk 13-Ball 37 in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He didn't play a single game in the IPL 2025.
11:23 pm
Aditya Ighe

Former LSG Star Raises Stakes For IPL 2026 Auction With Fiery Spell In The Hundred 2025

The star bowler has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction
10:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

He scored 549 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2025.
5:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
delhi capitals vipraj nigam dc ipl 2026 retention list up t20 league 2025

Delhi Capitals Youngster Continues Impressive Form In UP T20 League 2025 With Economical Spell, Makes Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The all-rounder claimed 11 wickets and scored 142 runs in IPL 2025
4:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He scalped 15 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 10.18.
3:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former KKR Player Jason Holder All-round Show in CPL 2025 Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Player’s All-round Show in CPL 2025 Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The all-rounder scored 63 off just 29 balls and also scalped a crucial wicket.
12:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.