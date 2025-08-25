Punjab Kings Recruit Continues Stunning Form In Kerala Cricket League 2025, Smashes Match-winning 86 off 38 balls

The batter scored back-to-back big fifties in KCL 2025
Kerala keeper-batter Vishnu Vinod was a big investment by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction by acquiring him for INR 95 lakhs following a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Kerala batter was a consistent performer in white-ball cricket which saw him make his IPL debut in 2017 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then staying as a wicket-keeping cover at Mumbai Indians for two seasons.
However, he remained on the fringes for both sides as well as for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad where he didn’t get a single game.
However, Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh being the top pick for the keeper-batter role for the 2025 season meant Vinod would spend another season as a bench player.
However, this year’s Kerala Cricket League (KCL) has offered the 32-year-old with much-needed platform to showcase his hitting abilities and he has so far made the most of it.
ALSO READ:
Opening for Aries Kollam Sailors in KCL 2025, Vinod began the season with a first-ball duck followed by a score of 1 in the second match. But he turned on the style against Sanju Samson-led Kochi Blue Tigers in Thiruvananthapuram as he smashed 10 massive sixes and three boundaries on his way to a 41-ball 94.
However, he was overshadowed by Samson who smashed a scintillating 121 off 51 balls and guided his team to a thrilling last-ball finish while chasing 237.
The narrow defeat seems to have only inspired Vinod to shift into top gear as he smashed another big fifty the very next day – this time a 38-ball 86 against Thrissur Titans on Monday.
Batting first, Thrissur were shortchanged for runs thanks to the brilliance of right-arm pacer duo of AG Amal (3-19) and NS Ajayaghosh (4-27) and were all out for 144.
Chasing a relatively-small target, Kollam raced to a win within 14.1 overs thanks to Vinod’s brilliant innings which was studded with eight sixes and seven boundaries.
Skipper Sachin Baby supported his opener with another quickfire innings of 32 off 28 balls. Baby had scored 91 off 44 balls in the previous game.
With two defeats and two wins, Kollam Sailors are second in the table behind Kochi Blue Tigers who have all their three matches so far.