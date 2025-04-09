News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Out-of-the-World Innings' Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

‘Out-of-the-World Innings’ – Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He took just 39 balls to score his maiden IPL century.

'Out-of-the-World Innings' Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya made the headlines with his fiery hundred in his debut season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PBKS opener smashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers all over the ground and notched up 103 runs in 42 deliveries.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was amazed to witness a Priyansh Arya classic at Mullanpur. He referred to Arya’s knock as “an out-of-the-world type of innings” in the post-match press conference.

“The way Priyansh played was scintillating to watch. It was an out-of-the-world type of innings,” said the skipper.

Shreyas also revealed how the youngster backed his instincts to make a comeback after his golden duck in the previous match. He stated that everyone on the team should possess a mindset like Arya. The IPL-winning captain also claimed the knock as one of the best that he has ever seen in the history of the tournament.

“When I spoke with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making when he faced Jofra Afrcher. Today, he backed his instincts. He was free flowing, and that’s the mindset I want everyone to have in this team. Basically, it was one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL,” opined the 30-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Shashank Singh reveals his advice to Priyansh Arya

Shashank Singh, another star batter of the Punjab Kings, opened up about his on-field chat with the 24-year-old. He suggested Arya “play positively” and “express himself”. The Punjab Kings newbie was playing his natural game. Shashank just concentrated on keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles.

“When I went to bat, I had a word with Priyansh and I told him to continue to play positively. He was playing cricketing shots. I have known him for the last few months, and he was batting the same way he bats at the nets. I told him to express himself. My job was to rotate strike and take singles. I needed to stay till the end, and by god’s grace, we were able to do that and post a challenging total,” he explained.

Notably, the 71-run partnership between Shashank and Arya in just 34 balls, helped them to post a huge total of 219 on the scoreboard. The scintillating ton included seven boundaries and nine over boundaries from Priyansh Arya at a blistering strike rate of 245.23. Shashank also contributed with his 36-ball-52 alongside a 34-run cameo from Proteas Marco Jansen.

With their latest win over CSK by 18 runs, the Punjab Kings have won three out of their four matches in the IPL 2025. They will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal on April 12.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
PBKS
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

impact players GT vs RR IPL 2025

Who Are The Impact Players in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

5:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Despite a forgettable start, we look at three changes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to make the IPL 2025 playoffs.

3 Changes CSK Need To Make IPL 2025 Playoffs Despite Forgettable Start

CSK still have plenty to play for, and the tournament is far from over.
5:14 pm
Darpan Jain
Shardul Thakur Joins Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande in Unwanted IPL Record List After KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

Shardul Thakur Joins Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande in Unwanted IPL Record List After KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

He joined LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
'I Didn't Understand' Former Australia Skipper Takes a Dig at CSK for Retiring Devon Conway Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

‘I Didn’t Understand’: Former Australia Skipper Takes a Dig at CSK for Retiring Devon Conway Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

CSK retired Conway in the 18th over of the chase.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb

‘I lost 10-12 kgs’ – RCB Star Reveals About Concerning Health Condition He Has Been Suffering Since IPL 2022

The youngster had made his Test debut last March
3:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

Why was Glenn Maxwell Slapped With A Demerit Point and Fine by IPL After Clash vs CSK in IPL 2025?

The Aussie has now accepted the offence and the Match Referee’s sanction.
2:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.