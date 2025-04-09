‘Out-of-the-World Innings’ – Punjab Kings Skipper Heaps Praise on Priyansh Arya After His Destructive Ton Against CSK in IPL 2025

He took just 39 balls to score his maiden IPL century.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya made the headlines with his fiery hundred in his debut season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PBKS opener smashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers all over the ground and notched up 103 runs in 42 deliveries.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was amazed to witness a Priyansh Arya classic at Mullanpur. He referred to Arya’s knock as “an out-of-the-world type of innings” in the post-match press conference.

“The way Priyansh played was scintillating to watch. It was an out-of-the-world type of innings,” said the skipper.

Shreyas also revealed how the youngster backed his instincts to make a comeback after his golden duck in the previous match. He stated that everyone on the team should possess a mindset like Arya. The IPL-winning captain also claimed the knock as one of the best that he has ever seen in the history of the tournament.

“When I spoke with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making when he faced Jofra Afrcher. Today, he backed his instincts. He was free flowing, and that’s the mindset I want everyone to have in this team. Basically, it was one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL,” opined the 30-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Shashank Singh reveals his advice to Priyansh Arya

Shashank Singh, another star batter of the Punjab Kings, opened up about his on-field chat with the 24-year-old. He suggested Arya “play positively” and “express himself”. The Punjab Kings newbie was playing his natural game. Shashank just concentrated on keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles.

“When I went to bat, I had a word with Priyansh and I told him to continue to play positively. He was playing cricketing shots. I have known him for the last few months, and he was batting the same way he bats at the nets. I told him to express himself. My job was to rotate strike and take singles. I needed to stay till the end, and by god’s grace, we were able to do that and post a challenging total,” he explained.

Notably, the 71-run partnership between Shashank and Arya in just 34 balls, helped them to post a huge total of 219 on the scoreboard. The scintillating ton included seven boundaries and nine over boundaries from Priyansh Arya at a blistering strike rate of 245.23. Shashank also contributed with his 36-ball-52 alongside a 34-run cameo from Proteas Marco Jansen.

With their latest win over CSK by 18 runs, the Punjab Kings have won three out of their four matches in the IPL 2025. They will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal on April 12.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.