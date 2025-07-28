News
Punjab Kings Star Could Sizzle in New Role in T20s if He Finds the Right Match at IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 28, 2025
4 min read

He scored 18-ball 47 run in the fourth T20I against West Indies.

Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Auction WI vs AUS IPL 2025

The Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that his promotion as an opener is a temporary adjustment, with Travis Head likely to return in the T20I setup for the white-ball series against South Africa at home.

“It’s been great fun being at the top, but I’m sure I’m just warming Heady’s seat until he comes back,” Maxwell said. “I practice a hell of a lot. It’s something I pride myself on, making sure that I can create opportunities on the boundary line and feel like I’m spreading the boundary a little bit longer and making the batters hit it a little bit further.”

Glenn Maxwell as an Opener

Australia have been trying various combinations to find the perfect balance ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Maxwell batted at no. 5, one spot below his customary no. 4 position, to fit in Cameron Green in the series opener. He was asked to open the innings in the next game when Tim David returned from injury. Opening the innings on only the fourth occasion, the right-hand batter smoked an 18-ball 47 after returning scores of 12 off 10 and 20 off 7. Notably, the 36-year-old has scored 145 not out and 66 in previous T20Is opening the batting.

Maxwell has now opened the innings for Australia on six occasions. He has amassed 298 runs at a staggering average of 59.60, striking at 215.94, which includes a hundred and fifty apiece. Thus, for a middle-order batter who has managed to produce only three 400+-run seasons during his 12-year IPL career, it could be a great opportunity to give it a shot.

Henceforth, while his opening stint for Australia might be short, it has opened up a potential new role in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell Has Found Recent Success in Franchise Leagues

Maxwell’s record at No. 4 has been outstanding. He has scored four T20I centuries at second drop, but his best in franchise cricket in the last seven months has come at No. 6. He racked up 325 runs in nine innings for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, including three fifties, averaging 56.16 and a 186.78 strike rate. His scores at No.6 in the tournament read – 20* off 10, 58* off 32, and 90 off 52. He finished the season as the highest scorer for the franchise and the fourth leading run-getter of the tournament.

The Aussie all-rounder made an unbeaten 106 off 49 balls in Major League Cricket (MLC) at No. 6 for Washington Freedom last month. He eventually finished with 252 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 175.

Glenn Maxwell’s Middle-Order Failure in IPL Prompts Rethinking

After an outstanding BBL season, the expectations were high for Maxwell. It had been said that Maxwell had performed well under the coaching of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. As a result, Punjab Kings roped him in for INR 4 crores and assigned him a finisher’s role. He often batted at no. 5 or 6 but delivered yet another disappointing season in IPL 2025. In IPL 2025, the 36-year-old managed 48 runs at an average of 8 at a meagre strike rate of 07.95.

Thus, PBKS might part ways with Maxwell for the third time in history after yet another underwhelming performance. Franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC), seeking an opener, can build their team around him. CSK might seek a partner for Ayush Mhatre; KKR might look at him as a replacement for Quinton de Kock, and DC could earn his service if they decide to let go of the 40-year-old Faf du Plessis.

However, his record as an opener in the IPL is even worse. In six innings, Maxwell has managed only 64 runs at an average of 12.83 and a strike rate of 120.75. But his last innings as an opener came in 2018 while playing for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Punjab Kings
WI vs AUS
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

