punjab kings-star-marco-jansen-undergoes-surgery-post-left-thumb-injury-to-be-assessed-in-six-weeks-time
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Undergoes Surgery Post Left-Thumb Injury, To Be Assessed in Six Weeks Time

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 11, 2025
2 min read

He will be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time.

punjab kings-star-marco-jansen-undergoes-surgery-post-left-thumb-injury-to-be-assessed-in-six-weeks-time

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has reportedly undergone a surgery after he injured his left thumb during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June.

Marco Jansen is set to be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time. The 25-year-old will be assessed after six weeks, and it will be only after that when his possible timeframe for his return would be decided.

How Marco Jansen suffered the injury

The left-arm pacer registered figures of 3/49 and 1/58 across both the innings of the World Test Championship final, wherein South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets.

Marco Jansen suffered the injury while fielding on day two of the World Test Championship final against Australia. However, he returned to bowl and took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during Australia’s second innings, wherein he finished with figures of 1/58 from 18 overs.

In the first innings, Marco Jansen had registered figures of 3/49 from 14 overs, taking the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma led from the front with a knock of 66 as South Africa chased down 282 against Australia as the Proteas clinched their first ICC title in 27 years.

Aiden Markram won the Player of the Match for scoring a century in the second innings as well as for his contributions with the ball (1/5 in both innings).

A relatively less-strength South Africa team then went onto beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe recently. The Proteas will next be in action in a T20I tri-series involving hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

Zimbabwe and South Africa will lock horns in the first match on July 14 in Harare, where all the matches, including the final, will take place.

Marco Jansen’s IPL 2025 campaign

Marco Jansen played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. He played 14 matches and took 16 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 9.20 with his best bowling figures of 3/17 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Marco Jansen, however, missed the IPL playoffs and the final since he had to join the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship final.

Cricket
Marco Jansen
South Africa
SRH
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

