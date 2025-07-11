Punjab Kings Star Undergoes Surgery Post Left-Thumb Injury, To Be Assessed in Six Weeks Time

He will be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time.
South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has reportedly undergone a surgery after he injured his left thumb during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June.
Marco Jansen is set to be ruled out of competitive cricket for a significant period of time. The 25-year-old will be assessed after six weeks, and it will be only after that when his possible timeframe for his return would be decided.
The left-arm pacer registered figures of 3/49 and 1/58 across both the innings of the World Test Championship final, wherein South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets.
Marco Jansen suffered the injury while fielding on day two of the World Test Championship final against Australia. However, he returned to bowl and took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during Australia’s second innings, wherein he finished with figures of 1/58 from 18 overs.
77/10
247/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
153/3
149/10
Gibraltar beat Turkey by 7 wickets
243/7
244/4
Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
130/6
127/6
Ostend Tigers beat Antwerp Giants by 4 wickets
112/10
118/8
Hasselt Titans beat Brussels Bashers by 6 runs
109/5
67/10
Brussels Bashers beat Ostend Tigers by 42 runs
106/6
112/1
Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 9 wickets
134/7
133/7
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets
122/10
153/7
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 31 runs
–
–
–
–
141/8
142/3
Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets
–
–
134/9
133/7
Jersey beat Scotland by 1 wickets
135/1
134/7
Netherlands beat Italy by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
159/9
143/9
–
–
–
–
203/8
94/10
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs
–
–
–
–
172/6
174/5
Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 5 wickets
176/10
201/6
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 25 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
68/2
–
–
–
–
In the first innings, Marco Jansen had registered figures of 3/49 from 14 overs, taking the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma led from the front with a knock of 66 as South Africa chased down 282 against Australia as the Proteas clinched their first ICC title in 27 years.
Aiden Markram won the Player of the Match for scoring a century in the second innings as well as for his contributions with the ball (1/5 in both innings).
A relatively less-strength South Africa team then went onto beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe recently. The Proteas will next be in action in a T20I tri-series involving hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
ALSO READ:
Zimbabwe and South Africa will lock horns in the first match on July 14 in Harare, where all the matches, including the final, will take place.
Marco Jansen played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. He played 14 matches and took 16 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 9.20 with his best bowling figures of 3/17 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Marco Jansen, however, missed the IPL playoffs and the final since he had to join the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship final.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 170 runs