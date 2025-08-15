Punjab Kings Star’s All-round Performance in The Hundred 2025 Keeps Alive International Return Hopes

He scored a quickfire 35 and also scalped two wickets.

Star Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has put up a brilliant show with both of his skills in the latest match of The Hundred 2025. Despite Stoinis’ crucial efforts, his team Trent Rockets, lost the match by 21 runs. However, the 35-year-old’s recent form may push for his return in Australia’s outfit.

Marcus Stoinis Failed to Retain His Central Contract for 2025-26

Previously, the all-rounder announced his retirement from the 50-over format in February, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian big-hitter made this decision to focus more on T20Is. But in a shocking development, Cricket Australia (CA) did not renew his contract for the upcoming season. Tim David, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie and Todd Murphy are the few other prominent names who have also missed out on that list.

Stoinis last featured in a home T20I match against Pakistan in November 2024. Though he went wicketless in that fixture, but slammed a match-winning 61 not out off just 27 balls at a blazing strike rate of 225.92. However, his continued omission from the Aussie squad has also raised questions about his comeback for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, he is also not included in the side’s T20I team for the ongoing Australia vs South Africa three-match series.

Stoinis in Recent T20s and IPL 2026 Retention Prospects

The player recently had an impressive run in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He scored 160 runs in 13 matches at a blistering strike rate of 186.05 for the IPL 2025 runners-up PBKS. But the all-rounder failed to carry forward the momentum and scored only 109 runs in 10 fixtures of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, at a strike rate of 113.54.

But he put up a great performance with the ball to scalp eight wickets for the Texas Super Kings at an economy of 9.42. However, the Australian player has shown a glimpse of a comeback with the willow in the initial stages of the ongoing The Hundred 2025. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 161.29 in three matches of the league so far.

This also includes a 22-ball 35 and the wickets of Ashton Turner and Jamie Overton in last night’s clash against the London Spirit. Some more impactful performances from the all-rounder could increase his chances of making a comeback in Australia’s T20I squad. Moreover, this may also propel PBKS to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.