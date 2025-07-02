News
Punjab Kings Star Mitchell Owen On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

He might achieve the record in the upcoming match against the Texas Super Kings.

Punjab Kings Star Mitchell Owen On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder, Mitchell Owen, has been enjoying a brilliant form in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. His consistent all-round performance for Washington Freedom may propel PBKS management to retain him in their squad, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker (14) and fourth-highest run-scorer (288) in the MLC 2025.

Mitchell Owen Eyes to Equal Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 Record

The Washington Freedom player has been adjudged with the Player of the Match award in the latest four MLC 2025 matches of the team. This dream run started with his blazing 60-run knock off just 26 balls and an economical spell with a wicket (29/4) against the MI New York. He followed it up with a stunning 52-ball-89 and a three-wicket haul (33/3) against the Texas Super Kings (TSK).

His purple patch also continued against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as he scored 43 runs off 16 deliveries while opening the innings with Rachin Ravindra. In their latest fixture against the MLC 2024 runners-up, San Francisco Unicorns, Owen ran through the batting lineup to claim a fifer in just three overs.

ALSO READ:

If the Australian all-rounder manages to earn another POTM award in their upcoming match against TSK, he would equal with veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. Previously, Shakib scalped his 400th T20 wicket in a league match against Minister Dhaka, in January 2022. With this performance, he achieved five successive POTM awards in T20s which is the most consecutive by a player so far.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Punjab Kings All-rounder Owen

The Punjab outfit have had an excellent season in the IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer and Co. topped the charts in the league-stage with nine victories in 14 matches. But they stumbled in the ultimate clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and missed on to end their 17-year-long title drought.

However, PBKS included Owen in their squad as a replacement for his fellow national teammate Glenn Maxwell. Though he played just one match for the franchise this season, the management may look to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026, based on his recent fierce form.

PBKS might also think of replacing Maxwell with Owen in their playing XI next season, after the continuation of dismal form from the Aussie batter. Though he is in blazing form currently while leading the defending champions, Washington Freedom, the 36-year-old managed to put up only 48 runs in seven matches of the IPL 2025, before being ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
Major League Cricket 2025
Mitchell Owen
MLC 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shakib Al Hasan
Washington Freedom
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

