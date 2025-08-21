Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

In the DPL 2025 so far, he has scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century.

Punjab Kings star Priyansh Arya shone in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 as he smashed 76 off just 30 balls for Outer Delhi Warriors against North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Priyansh Arya Smashes 76 off 30 in DPL Clash

In the match, Outer Delhi Warriors batted second while chasing a target of 194 in 20 overs. Priyansh Arya opened the innings alongside Sanat Sangwan, but they lost an early wicket as Sanat was dismissed for a duck. Rishabh Drall then came in at No. 3 and, along with Priyansh, built a quickfire partnership of 67. After that, Priyansh and Keshav Dabas added 62 runs in just 5.1 overs before Priyansh was dismissed, but by then he had put his team in control at 136-3 in 11.3 overs. Priyansh scored 76 off just 30 balls, including four boundaries, seven sixes, and a strike rate of 253.33. Even though he was dismissed in the 12th over, his team went on to win by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, North Delhi Strikers were bowled out for 193 in their 20 overs. Sarthak Ranjan scored 34, Vaibhav Kandpal 73, and Arjun Rapria 33. For the Outer Delhi Warriors, skipper Siddhant Sharma took three wickets, Keshav Dabas picked up two, while Shivam Sharma and Aman Chaudhary claimed one wicket each.

Priyansh Arya Strengthens Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Priyansh Arya is one of the players Punjab Kings might retain ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In IPL 2025, his debut season, he scored 475 runs in 17 matches at a strong strike rate of 179.24. He hit one century and two half centuries in the season. His best knock came against Chennai Super Kings when he smashed 103 off 42 balls, reaching his century in just 39 deliveries, the second fastest by an Indian in IPL history at that time. Later, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a hundred in 35 balls, which pushed Priyansh to third place on the list.

Priyansh played a big role in helping Punjab Kings reach the final. Even though the team lost, they discovered a young batting talent already making his mark in the tournament. In the DPL 2025, he scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century. Priyansh will now look to continue his good form.