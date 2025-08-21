News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 21, 2025
2 min read

In the DPL 2025 so far, he has scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century.

Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings star Priyansh Arya shone in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 as he smashed 76 off just 30 balls for Outer Delhi Warriors against North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Priyansh Arya Smashes 76 off 30 in DPL Clash

In the match, Outer Delhi Warriors batted second while chasing a target of 194 in 20 overs. Priyansh Arya opened the innings alongside Sanat Sangwan, but they lost an early wicket as Sanat was dismissed for a duck. Rishabh Drall then came in at No. 3 and, along with Priyansh, built a quickfire partnership of 67. After that, Priyansh and Keshav Dabas added 62 runs in just 5.1 overs before Priyansh was dismissed, but by then he had put his team in control at 136-3 in 11.3 overs. Priyansh scored 76 off just 30 balls, including four boundaries, seven sixes, and a strike rate of 253.33. Even though he was dismissed in the 12th over, his team went on to win by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, North Delhi Strikers were bowled out for 193 in their 20 overs. Sarthak Ranjan scored 34, Vaibhav Kandpal 73, and Arjun Rapria 33. For the Outer Delhi Warriors, skipper Siddhant Sharma took three wickets, Keshav Dabas picked up two, while Shivam Sharma and Aman Chaudhary claimed one wicket each.

Priyansh Arya Strengthens Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Priyansh Arya is one of the players Punjab Kings might retain ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In IPL 2025, his debut season, he scored 475 runs in 17 matches at a strong strike rate of 179.24. He hit one century and two half centuries in the season. His best knock came against Chennai Super Kings when he smashed 103 off 42 balls, reaching his century in just 39 deliveries, the second fastest by an Indian in IPL history at that time. Later, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a hundred in 35 balls, which pushed Priyansh to third place on the list.

Priyansh played a big role in helping Punjab Kings reach the final. Even though the team lost, they discovered a young batting talent already making his mark in the tournament. In the DPL 2025, he scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century. Priyansh will now look to continue his good form.

DPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 retentions
Outer Delhi Warriors
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions pravin dubey spinner karnataka maharaja t20 trophy

Punjab Kings Recruit Shines In Maharaja T20 Trophy, Smashes Unbeaten 53 off 19 balls To Improve Chances For IPL 2026 Retention

The leg-spinner has been more than a handy batsman in domestic cricket
11:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Luvnith Sisodia Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Retentions Maharaja Trophy T20 KSCA 2025

KKR Player Hits Brisk 13-Ball 37 in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He didn't play a single game in the IPL 2025.
11:23 pm
Aditya Ighe

Former LSG Star Raises Stakes For IPL 2026 Auction With Fiery Spell In The Hundred 2025

The star bowler has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction
10:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

He scored 549 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2025.
5:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
delhi capitals vipraj nigam dc ipl 2026 retention list up t20 league 2025

Delhi Capitals Youngster Continues Impressive Form In UP T20 League 2025 With Economical Spell, Makes Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The all-rounder claimed 11 wickets and scored 142 runs in IPL 2025
4:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Did Harshit Rana Deserve A Place Ahead Of Prasidh Krishna in Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He scalped 15 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 10.18.
3:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.