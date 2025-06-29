News
Punjab Kings Xavier Bartlett Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 29, 2025
2 min read

He took 4 for 32 in 4 overs at an economy of 8.00.

Punjab Kings Xavier Bartlett Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings star Xavier Bartlett impresses for San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 despite defeat against Washington Freedom at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, strengthening his case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention.

Four-Wicket Haul For Xavier Bartlett

In the match, San Francisco Unicorns bowled first and restricted Washington Freedom to 169 for 6 in 20 overs. Their best bowler in the innings was Xavier Bartlett, who picked up four wickets. He took 4 for 32 in 4 overs at an economy of 8.00.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

He struck on the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Mitchell Owen. Then, on the fourth ball of the same over, he removed Andries Gous. In his second over, he claimed the wicket of Rachin Ravindra on the final delivery. During the 16th over of the innings, he struck again on the second ball, removing Jack Edwards. Xavier Bartlett played a key role by dismissing the top three batters of Washington Freedom.

He now has 14 wickets in seven matches and is joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 9.43.

ALSO READ:

Unicorns Fall Short Despite Xavier Bartlett’s Brilliance

Despite Xavier Bartlett’s impressive performance with the ball, it was not enough for the Unicorns, as they lost the match by 12 runs. They failed to chase the target and were restricted to 157 for 9 in 20 overs. Matthew Short scored 67 and Jahmar Hamilton remained unbeaten on 31, but there were not enough contributions from the rest of the batters.

For Washington Freedom, Mitchell Owen was the standout bowler with a five-wicket haul. Earlier with the bat, Glenn Phillips scored a half-century, while Jack Edwards and Obus Pienaar also made valuable contributions.

Xavier Bartlett Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

With his good form in MLC 2025, Xavier Bartlett is making a strong case to be retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2026. He played four matches in IPL 2025 and took only two wickets, but his recent performances have been impressive and hard to ignore.

He also scored an unbeaten 59 earlier in MLC 2025. Punjab Kings might take note of this and consider giving Bartlett another chance by retaining him before the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
MLC 2025
Punjab Kings
San Francisco Unicorns
Xavier Bartlett
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

