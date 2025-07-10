News
Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

He has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches, making him the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently.

Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings star Xavier Bartlett, representing San Francisco Unicorns, saw his all-round contributions go in vain in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Eliminator against MI New York at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Xavier Bartlett Rescues Unicorns After Batting Collapse

In the match, San Francisco Unicorns batted first and were bowled out for just 131 in 19.1 overs. They didn't have much contribution with the bat from anyone, and when they were struggling at 42-6 in the ninth over, Xavier Bartlett came to the crease. Then he single-handedly helped San Francisco post a total so that their bowlers had something to bowl for. Bartlett scored 44 runs off just 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 183.33. The second-highest score in the innings was by Cooper Connolly, who scored 23 runs, followed by Brody Couch, who scored 19 runs. He has contributed for the Unicorns with the bat this season as he scored 134 runs in the six innings that he batted in the tournament, lower down the order. He also scored a half-century earlier in the tournament.

Xavier Bartlett Ends Campaign with 18 Wickets in 11 Matches

Not only with the bat, Bartlett also contributed with the ball for the Unicorns as he took a wicket in his spell. He dismissed the dangerous Kieron Pollard. Bartlett bowled 4 overs, gave away 27 runs, took 1 wicket, and bowled at an economy of 6.80. In the tournament, Bartlett has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches, making him the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently.

Despite his all-round performance in this match, it was still not enough, as San Francisco Unicorns lost the Eliminator against MI New York narrowly by two wickets, and their campaign came to an end.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings Could Retain Xavier Bartlett for IPL 2026

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Xavier Bartlett, who was bought by Punjab Kings in the auction before the season, played only four matches and took two wickets. So, there's a chance he could be released by the team. However, based on the form he has shown with both bat and ball in MLC 2025, he has proved that he can contribute as an all-rounder and could be a valuable player to have in the squad. Earlier in the year, during the BBL in January 2025, he also took 12 wickets in nine matches. If given more opportunities in the IPL, he might perform well for Punjab Kings too. So, there's also a possibility that PBKS might retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which is set to take place later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
MLC 2025
Punjab Kings
San Francisco Unicorns
Xavier Bartlett
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been in terrific form, performing consistently with both bat and ball in the T20 format this year.

11:29 am

Darpan Jain
11:29 am
Darpan Jain
10:00 am

Chandra Moulee Das

10:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
9:22 am

Darpan Jain

He scored 354 runs at an average of 35.40 and a 152.58 strike rate in 13 innings.
9:22 am
Darpan Jain
8:16 am

Amogh Bodas

The Delhi Capitals last qualified for the playoffs in 2021.
8:16 am
Amogh Bodas
Corbin Bosch MI SRH LSG RR IPL 2026 auction

6:48 pm

Aditya Ighe
6:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
rcb ipl 2025 jitesh sharma rasikh salam dhar krunal pandya moves to baroda indian domestic season

5:13 pm

Samarnath Soory
5:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
