Punjab Kings Youngster Reveals Career-defining Moment, Toughest Bowler to Face After A Scintillating IPL 2025 Season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Prabhsimran Singh has recently revealed an unheard-of incident which acted as a turning point in the 25-year-old’s Indian Premier League (IPL) career. In the same interaction, the wicketkeeper-batter also admitted that the Indian pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, was the toughest bowler that he has faced in his seven-year IPL career so far.

Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former India Players Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh

The player acknowledged former Punjab captains Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh’s contributions in his IPL career. Prabhsimran discussed how the former Indian opener made sure to back the youngster while leading the side in IPL 2023. Previously, he had played only six matches in four seasons for the franchise. But Dhawan’s move helped Prabhsimran to cement his place as an opener in the PBKS playing XI.

“When Shikhar paaji was appointed as the captain two years ago, he gave me the surety that I will play all the games. In the same season, I scored a century. It was a turning point in my career,” he stated in an interview with CricTracker.

He also emphasised the guidance of the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj. The batter spoke about the practice sessions that he had with other fellow IPL youngsters and noted the former player’s input that has helped him to improve his stats in the latest season.

“Yuvi paji has played a big role in my career. I always talk to him like a brother and not like a player. I, Abhishek, Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera practice with him. He knows very well on what exact things we’ve to work on. On weekly basis, I get to speak with him. He has supported me a lot,” added Prabhsimran.

Prabhsimran Singh’s Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The gloveman showcased a fine form in the IPL 2025, scoring 549 runs in 17 matches, at a fiery strike rate of 160.53, including four fifty-plus scores. He was one of the key players of the PBKS setup that powered the franchise to the IPL Final after a long gap of 11 years. Notably, after the IPL 2014, this was only the second Final appearance of the team in the 17-year history of the tournament.

However, following the previous Final loss against the IPL 2012 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they once again could not cross the ultimate finish line as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated them in the summit clash by just six runs. But the franchise has already built a strong core squad and is certain to retain their key youngsters like Prabhsimran, Priyansh Arya, Arshdeep Singh and others before heading towards the IPL 2026 auction.