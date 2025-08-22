News
Punjab Kings Youngster Priyansh Arya Looking Forward to Ranji Trophy Debut After A Smashing Debut Season in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Youngster Looking Forward to Ranji Trophy Debut After A Smashing Debut Season in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 22, 2025
3 min read

The PBKS player has also revealed the 'most memorable moment' of his debut IPL season.

Punjab Kings Youngster Priyansh Arya Looking Forward to Ranji Trophy Debut After A Smashing Debut Season in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya had a blast in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with 475 runs in 17 matches, including a hundred and two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 179.25. Following this exceptional T20 season, the 24-year-old now expects to make his debut in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025.

“I wanted to play red-ball cricket, but my debut couldn’t happen then. I hope it will happen this year. I really want to play Ranji. I’ve said this before. I’m excited for the upcoming domestic season and I’m working on a few things,” stated Arya to ESPN Cricinfo.

Priyansh Arya Reveals His Most Memorable Moment of IPL 2025

The PBKS player has also revealed the ‘most memorable moment’ of his debut IPL season. The opener picked an over fine leg six that he smashed to the Indian pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, as his best moment of this IPL season. The batter also revealed how he cemented his place in the team’s playing XI.

“When PBKS held their camp, [Ricky] Ponting sir clearly told me the practice matches had to be taken seriously, there were many talented players around. In the beginning, the management found it tough to decide who to pick. But I scored runs in those matches and almost sealed my place. Even then, I wasn’t directly told I would definitely play, but you get hints,” stressed the player.

ALSO READ:

Priyansh also discussed how the new PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer, fired him up in an all-important Qualifier 2 clash against the five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI). Notably, the Men in Red won that match by five wickets to advance to the IPL 2025 Final.

It was an important match for us to make the top two. MI had given us a target of 185. When I was going out to bat in the second innings, Shreyas (Iyer) bhaiyya came up to me and said, ‘If you want to be known as a big-match player, score in this match and show it,” he revealed.

Priyansh Arya’s Retention Chances for Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The franchise reached its second final of the tournament after more than a decade. Following this blazing performance, the management would look to keep their core squad intact while heading towards the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Considering his fierce debut season, Arya looks to be one of the main retentions of the team before the next IPL edition.

Notably, the batter is also continuing his pulsating form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He has amassed 267 runs in seven matches of this T20 league so far, including a ton, for the Outer Delhi Warriors.

Delhi Premier League
DPL 2025
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 retentions
Outer Delhi Warriors
PBKS
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Ranji Trophy 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

