Race to the IPL 2024 Playoffs: Can a Rejuvenated RCB Secure a Top 4 Spot?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been excellent in their last few games winning four matches in a row.

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost its sixth consecutive match of IPL 2024 to Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21, few would have given a chance to them for the rest of the tournament. At that time, the team was low in confidence and their captain Faf du Plessis believed that they don't have enough options in their bowling.

But times have changed since then. Since beating a much-fancied Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, they have never looked back. They have since won four matches on the trot to bring their campaign back on track. The senior players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik have played their part and their bowling, which looked like a weaker link at one time, have found ways to be effective.

Their resurgence has been nothing short of a dream but they stand a real chance to qualify for the playoffs now. Let's have a look how RCB can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs:

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table currently. They have two matches remaining in the group stage where they will play Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Both these games are home games for them and the crowd is likely to give them full support.

But both Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are also looking for the spot in the playoffs and both the teams will be pushing as hard as they can. This will make RCB's job a tough one and they have to produce their best cricket to be on the winning side.

To qualify, RCB needs to win both their remaining matches with a good margin. They currently have a net run rate of 0.217 which is the fifth best among all the teams. With Gujarat Titans beating CSK at Ahmedabad, the permutations have become slightly easier for RCB. They need Rajasthan Royals to beat CSK now. This will push CSK down in the points table. For RCB to qualify, Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad needs to beat Gujarat Titans in their respective games. Even if Gujarat Titans wint the match by a lesser margin, RCB stand a great chance to qualify because of a superior net run rate over Titans. Since Mumbai Indians' campaign is over, they don't stand a chance to derail RCB's chances. But MI have a great opportunity to help them by beating Lucknow Super Giants in their next game.

It remains to be seen if RCB can continue its resurgence and make their fans' dream come true. They seem to be peaking at the right time and will be pumped up for their upcoming games. Virat Kohli has led the resurgence with the bat with 634 runs in 12 matches at an average of 70.44. Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, and Cameron Green have given them good company.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj has picking up wickets with the new ball lately. The spin department, which was seen as their weakest link, has been clicking with experienced legspinner Karn Sharma leading from the front and Swapnil Singh giving him good company.

