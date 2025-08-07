News
Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot
Image Credit (X/TOI)
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 7, 2025
2 min read
Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot
Image Credit (X/TOI)

Rajasthan Royals talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who earlier made headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with his fearless and audacious attitude, nearly injured a camera crew with his explosive batting. The incident happened during a promotional shoot earlier today (August 7), according to a TOI report.

What had happened was Suryavanshi was attached with a GoPro on his helmet as he walked into the nets with five crew members positioned at the opposite non-striker’s end for recording purposes. However, as the bowler completed his delivery, Vaibhav smacked one straight as the ball hurled towards the crew members. In an attempt to dodge the missile-like shot, the cameraman and others had to dive for cover, while some even tumbled as they lost balance. Fortunately, no one got hit and narrowly avoided getting seriously injured.

Immediately after hitting the shot, a visibly shaken Suryavanshi rushed to the members and apologised.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025 and his chances of being retained in IPL 2026

At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines after the Rajasthan Royals acquired him for an astounding INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the youngest player ever bought in IPL history. The teenage sensation lived up to the hype by delivering a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve this milestone in the tournament.

His blistering innings also set two more records – the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall, as he reached his maiden hundred in just 35 balls. The youngster also won the Super Striker of the Season award.

Playing his maiden IPL season, Suryavanshi scored 252 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 36 and a fiery strike rate of 206.55.

Given his exploits from last season, RR have clearly managed to unearth a rare talent and it is highly unlikely that they will release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Also, with talks of Sanju Samson leaving the franchise, Suryavanshi’s role will become even more crucial at the top of the Royals batting order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Harshit Rana Opens Up On India Star's Advice After 'Flying Kiss' Celebration In IPL

Harshit Rana Opens Up On India Star’s Advice After ‘Flying Kiss’ Celebration In IPL

Harshit Rana's best IPL season was in 2024, in which he bagged 19 wickets.
6:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
Big Twist In Sanju Samson Trade, Rajasthan Royals Captain Reveals Decision About Future Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Big Twist In Sanju Samson Trade, Rajasthan Royals Captain Reveals Decision About Future Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson has scored over 4700 runs in the IPL.
5:56 pm
Amogh Bodas
LSG Released Players List for Lucknow Super Giants Before IPL 2026 Auction.

LSG Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Release

They finished seventh on the table in IPL 2025.
4:28 pm
Sandip Pawar
Gujarat Titans Gerald Coetzee and Rajasthan Royals Kwena Maphaka have been included in South Africa A squad that will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars Make South Africa A Squads For Series Against New Zealand A

Both stars had an underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025.
2:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK MS Dhoni

CSK Legend MS Dhoni Opens Up About Playing In IPL 2026 And Beyond

As of now, the CSK stalwart has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45 across 278 matches in his IPL career.
1:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
rcb-star phil salt makes-strong-case-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-41-ball-60-in-the-hundred-2025

RCB Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With 41-Ball 60 in the Hundred 2025

He had played a crucial role in RCB's title-winning IPL 2025 campaign.
11:26 am
Vishnu PN
