Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot

Rajasthan Royals talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who earlier made headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with his fearless and audacious attitude, nearly injured a camera crew with his explosive batting. The incident happened during a promotional shoot earlier today (August 7), according to a TOI report.
137/6
124/5
–
–
186/6
171/8
Purani Delhi 6 won by 15 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
155/6
213/3
Cyprus beat Croatia by 58 runs
132/10
–
–
–
–
–
123/0
122/7
East Molesey beat London County Cricket by 10 wickets
106/9
136/3
Spencer beat Kreative Sports XI by 30 runs
32/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
228/6
–
–
–
213/3
–
273/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
MATCH CANCELLED
165/7
149/10
91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 16 runs
99/7
156/7
Gauhati Town Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
98/2
97/5
Mysore Warriors Women beat Mangalore Dragons Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
63/3
–
–
–
–
–
143/10
144/6
SLC Greens beat SLC Blues by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
92/6
87/10
Austria beat Norway by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
What had happened was Suryavanshi was attached with a GoPro on his helmet as he walked into the nets with five crew members positioned at the opposite non-striker’s end for recording purposes. However, as the bowler completed his delivery, Vaibhav smacked one straight as the ball hurled towards the crew members. In an attempt to dodge the missile-like shot, the cameraman and others had to dive for cover, while some even tumbled as they lost balance. Fortunately, no one got hit and narrowly avoided getting seriously injured.
Immediately after hitting the shot, a visibly shaken Suryavanshi rushed to the members and apologised.
ALSO READ:
At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines after the Rajasthan Royals acquired him for an astounding INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the youngest player ever bought in IPL history. The teenage sensation lived up to the hype by delivering a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve this milestone in the tournament.
His blistering innings also set two more records – the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall, as he reached his maiden hundred in just 35 balls. The youngster also won the Super Striker of the Season award.
Playing his maiden IPL season, Suryavanshi scored 252 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 36 and a fiery strike rate of 206.55.
Given his exploits from last season, RR have clearly managed to unearth a rare talent and it is highly unlikely that they will release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Also, with talks of Sanju Samson leaving the franchise, Suryavanshi’s role will become even more crucial at the top of the Royals batting order.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Australia A Women beat India A Women by 13 runs