Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Rathi had also faced a one-match ban in the IPL 2025 due to his on-field verbal spat with the SRH youngster Abhishek Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana was seen to exchange some heated words with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, who also made the headlines in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his viral notebook celebrations after scalping wickets. However, the incident took place during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 Eliminator between the West Delhi Lions and the DPL 2024 runners-up, South Delhi Superstarz.

Watch the battle of words between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi here:

It’s all happening here! 🔥🏏



Nitish Rana | Digvesh Singh Rathi | West Delhi Lions | South Delhi Superstarz | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/OfDZQGhOlr — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

Previously, the leg-spinner also faced a one-match ban in the IPL 2025 due to his on-field verbal spat with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Abhishek Sharma. Moreover, he was reprimanded with several demerit points in the latest season for his typical notebook celebrations.

West Delhi Lions Edges Out South Delhi Superstarz in DPL 2025 Eliminator

The Superstarz came close to accomplishing their unfinished job in the previous edition, but stumbled just two steps before the ultimate clash. Opener Anmol Sharma (55 off 39) and skipper Tejasvi Dahiya (60 off 33) continued their blazing form to provide a strong start to the team, after being put to bat first. Sumit Mathur also scored a brisk 26-ball 48 to power their total to a huge 201/5.

ALSO READ:

But after a poor start, the Lions’ Nitish stole the show with a captain’s knock. He notched up a whirlwind 134* off just 55 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and 15 sixes, at a pulsating strike of 243.64. This fiery knock from the RR batter single-handedly took them over the line as the Lions beat the Superstarz by seven wickets. They will next take on the DPL 2024 champions, East Delhi Riders, in Qualifier 2, on August 30.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi

The West Delhi Lions skipper has had an ordinary season in the DPL 2025, barring last night’s explosive, unbeaten knock that took the team to Qualifier 2. But coming in at No.4, the 31-year-old scored 217 runs in 11 matches at a blistering strike rate of 161.94 in his debut season for the franchise. If Nitish continues his smashing form in the upcoming matches, RR might look to retain the batter ahead of the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Rathi had a forgetful night in the latest DPL 2025 fixture. He conceded 39 runs in just two overs at an expensive economy of 19.50 and went wicketless. But LSG might retain the bowler after his noteworthy debut season performance in the IPL 2025. He snared 14 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive economy of 8.25.