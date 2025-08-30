News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 30, 2025
3 min read

Rathi had also faced a one-match ban in the IPL 2025 due to his on-field verbal spat with the SRH youngster Abhishek Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana Engages in a Heated Verbal Duel With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana was seen to exchange some heated words with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, who also made the headlines in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his viral notebook celebrations after scalping wickets. However, the incident took place during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 Eliminator between the West Delhi Lions and the DPL 2024 runners-up, South Delhi Superstarz.

Watch the battle of words between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi here:

Previously, the leg-spinner also faced a one-match ban in the IPL 2025 due to his on-field verbal spat with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Abhishek Sharma. Moreover, he was reprimanded with several demerit points in the latest season for his typical notebook celebrations.

West Delhi Lions Edges Out South Delhi Superstarz in DPL 2025 Eliminator

The Superstarz came close to accomplishing their unfinished job in the previous edition, but stumbled just two steps before the ultimate clash. Opener Anmol Sharma (55 off 39) and skipper Tejasvi Dahiya (60 off 33) continued their blazing form to provide a strong start to the team, after being put to bat first. Sumit Mathur also scored a brisk 26-ball 48 to power their total to a huge 201/5.

ALSO READ:

But after a poor start, the Lions’ Nitish stole the show with a captain’s knock. He notched up a whirlwind 134* off just 55 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and 15 sixes, at a pulsating strike of 243.64. This fiery knock from the RR batter single-handedly took them over the line as the Lions beat the Superstarz by seven wickets. They will next take on the DPL 2024 champions, East Delhi Riders, in Qualifier 2, on August 30.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi

The West Delhi Lions skipper has had an ordinary season in the DPL 2025, barring last night’s explosive, unbeaten knock that took the team to Qualifier 2. But coming in at No.4, the 31-year-old scored 217 runs in 11 matches at a blistering strike rate of 161.94 in his debut season for the franchise. If Nitish continues his smashing form in the upcoming matches, RR might look to retain the batter ahead of the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Rathi had a forgetful night in the latest DPL 2025 fixture. He conceded 39 runs in just two overs at an expensive economy of 19.50 and went wicketless. But LSG might retain the bowler after his noteworthy debut season performance in the IPL 2025. He snared 14 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive economy of 8.25.

Delhi Premier League
Digvesh Rathi
DPL 2025
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 retentions
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Nitish Rana
Rajasthan Royals
RR
South Delhi Superstarz
West Delhi Lions
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals UP T20 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Blazes Away To 4th Fifty In UP T20 League, IPL 2026 Retention All But A Formality

He is also the leading run-getter in the competition.
12:30 am
Disha Asrani
rajasthan-royals-star-nitish-rana-pushes-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-42-ball-century-in-dpl-2025-eliminator

Rajasthan Royals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With 42-Ball Century in DPL 2025 Eliminator

His century has helped his team stay alive in the DPL 2025 Eliminator.
11:46 pm
Vishnu PN
In Absurd Form, Delhi Capitals Star Opens Up On Strong Case For T20 World Cup 2026

In Absurd Form, Delhi Capitals Star Opens Up On Strong Case For T20 World Cup 2026

He has scored 169 runs in The Hundred.
11:30 pm
Amogh Bodas
former-punjab-kings-recruit-sikandar-raza-shines-with-valiant-87-ball-92-in-zim-vs-sl-1st-odi-but-his-efforts-go-in-vain

Former Punjab Kings Recruit Shines With Valiant 87-Ball 92 in ZIM vs SL 1st ODI but His Efforts Go in Vain

He got to his half-century in 57 balls.
10:54 pm
Vishnu PN
After An Ordinary IPL 2025, SRH Pacer Bags Five-wicket Haul To Revive Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

After An Ordinary IPL 2025, SRH Pacer Bags Five-wicket Haul To Revive Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

He was able to get only two wickets in IPL 2025.
10:34 pm
Amogh Bodas
Kamindu Mendis Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Auction ZIM vs SL

SRH All-Rounder Boosts His IPL 2026 Retention Case, Provides Final Flourish With Brisk 57-Run Knock

He scored 92 runs in five innings in IPL 2025.
9:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.