Got Just Two Games in IPL 2025, but Rajasthan Royals Speedster Creates Unique Record to Claim Retention Spot Ahead of IPL 2026

He managed only one wicket in the IPL 2025.
South African speedster Kwena Maphaka has achieved a unique record during the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Playing his first T20I Down Under, Maphaka played a crucial role in bowling out Australia on a modest target of 178 runs. The left-arm pacer now has 10 wickets at an average of 28.00.
144/8
140/8
128/6
195/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
136/8
179/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/4
134/4
Cyprus beat Croatia by 23 runs
103/4
102/8
Croatia beat Cyprus by 6 wickets
55/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/4
–
139/2
–
–
120/4
155/4
–
155/6
–
–
119/4
–
161/2
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
119/10
121/7
Guwahati Giants beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
111/4
Penang beat Melaka by 6 wickets
76/1
141/1
Selangor beat Kuala Lumpur by 9 wickets (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
96/7
107/10
Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 11 runs
196/4
144/10
NPL Bears beat Eavion Eagles by 52 runs
–
2/0
–
–
–
31/0
163/6
165/5
SLC Greens won by 5 wickets
–
–
178/10
161/9
Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/7
77/4
–
–
–
–
152/7
153/8
France beat Sweden by 2 wickets
12/0
105/10
Maphaka registered his career-best figures of 4/20 for South Africa against Australia in the T20I cricket. The left-arm pacer became the youngest bowler from full member cricket nations to take four wickets in the shortest format. The 19 years and 124-day-old Maphaka surpassed his compatriot Wayne Parnell in the list. Parnell had achieved the milestone at 19 years and 318 days against the West Indies in 2009.
His fiery spell helped South Africa bowl out Australia for the first time in the 20-over format. His figures of 4/20 are the best by an individual player for South Africa against Australia in T20I cricket. The list is followed by Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir, and David Wiese, with all of them having taken three-fers.
Notably, Maphaka was awarded the T20 Challenge Player of the Season at the CSA Awards 2024-25 earlier this year. The recognition came after he ended the domestic season as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps.
ALSO READ:
Australia displayed an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket in the powerplay, scoring 71/4 in the first six overs. Captain Aiden Markram brought Maphaka into the attack as the second change bowler right after the powerplay. The left-arm pacer cleaned up Mitch Owen in his first over, putting Australia on the back foot at 73/5.
The 19-year-old then broke a key 40-run stand between Tim David and Ben Dwarshius, dismissing the latter. He returned to bowl the penultimate over and created an unforced error from in-form Tim David, who top-scored with 83 off 52 balls. David received the lifeline on the first ball of the over as Dewald Brevis dropped him at the deep mid-wicket. The pacer deceived the batter with a slower ball and achieved success on the next delivery, with David getting caught at long on. He then got rid of Adam Zampa in the same over, leaving Australia reeling at 166/9. Australia were eventually bowled out for 178 off the last delivery in the innings.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer had a forgettable IPL 2025 season after making his IPL debut in IPL 2024 for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He took just one wicket in two innings, averaging 54.00 and an economy of 10.80. Maphaka was also part of South Africa’s squad for the T20I tri-series against the hosts, Zimbabwe. He picked up just three wickets in as many matches. His performance helped South Africa to retain his place in the squad against Australia. With this record-breaking spell in the series opener, Maphaka has strengthened his case for the IPL 2026 retention.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Australia A Women beat India A Women by 4 runs