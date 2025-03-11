Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer announces arrival for IPL 2025 by breaking tripod camera [WATCH]

Shimron Hetmyer took part in his first batting practice session with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025.

West Indian big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer linked up with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season that starts on March 22. Hetmyer did some batting practice in order to get adapted to the conditions. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official Instagram account, Hetmyer was seen playing a few aggressive shots.

Shimron Hetmyer hits tripod during batting practice

He even hit a tripod camera while playing a cover drive. When he was asked about hitting the tripod, Hetmyer said: “It’s a good start to the season. That’s what I think. That was a very good start to the season.”

The 28-year-old was one of the six players retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Hetmyer was retained for INR 11 crore. The other retained players of Rajasthan Royals include skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jure, Riyan Parag and Sandeep Sharma.

Hetmyer’s IPL 2024 and overall tournament record

In IPL 2024, the southpaw accumulated just 113 runs from 12 matches at an average of 22.60. Overall, Hetmyer has played 72 IPL matches and scored 1244 runs at a strike-rate of 163.77. He has also scored four fifties.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals had made the IPL playoffs last year, eventually losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2. The inaugural IPL champions begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal on March 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube