Rajasthan Royals Star Dhruv Jurel Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season
Rajasthan Royals Star Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 3 min read

He has gone onto become an integral player of the Rajasthan Royals setup.

Rajasthan Royals Star Dhruv Jurel Reveals Why He Was Retained Despite Not Playing a Single Match in His First Season

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has gone on to become an integral part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few seasons. Dhruv Jurel was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He, however, did not get a game that season and only made his IPL debut in 2023 during a game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati. During an interview on The Ranveer Show hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Jurel recalled the first time he trained with Rajasthan Royals. He also revealed why he wasn’t worried despite not getting a game with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Dhruv Jurel on RR retention

“When I went there as a Rajasthan Royals player for the first time and I got the training t-shirt, it was an excellent feeling. I practiced a lot, worked hard because I did not want to go to my old life where I used to struggle. I got a platform to give it my best. You wouldn’t believe it but I used to do batting practice for eight-nine hours everyday,” Dhruv Jurel said.

“However, in the first year, I didn’t play any match. But I am glad, I’m happy that I didn’t get a game that season because that time I think I was not ready. I observed that one year how things work and I got to know what I need to do exactly. It’s very fast-paced cricket, you have to be very bold, confident,” added the 24-year-old.

Dhruv Jurel also recalled how there was no turning back ever since he started his journey with the inaugural IPL champions. “If you’re not able to do that, just go home. Nothing else. I was not even playing state cricket so I didn’t have that kind of backing where people said “he’s a good player”. I think the right things happened at the right time for me,” the youngster explained.

Dhruv Jurel’s IPL career so far

Since making his IPL debut a couple of years ago, Dhruv Jurel has only played for Rajasthan Royals. In 42 matches, Jurel has scored 680 runs at a strike-rate of 153.84. He enjoyed his best season with the bat this time around, scoring 333 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 156.33.

Rajasthan Royals, however, failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side have finished in ninth place with just eight points from 14 matches.

