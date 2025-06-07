Rajasthan Royals Young Talent Continues To Impress After IPL 2025, Destroys Bowlers at U-19 HP NCA Camp

He hit all the bowlers all around the park and oozed class and confidence.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was again at his explosive best during the U-19 NCA camp, showing his brutal power and range. He hit all the bowlers all around the park and oozed class and confidence.

As visible from the video posted by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaibhav was severe at all lengths and spared none. The bowlers also tried off-pace deliveries in between, but the batter powered them powerfully, sometimes towards the leg side and off side on other occasions.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is smashing bowler at U19 HP NCA camp.



He is high on confidence after successful IPL stint

This will serve as an ideal preparation for the impending India U-19 tour to England, starting later this month. Suryavanshi has been rewarded with a spot after his heroics in IPL 2025, where he impressed everyone with his superior talent.

The India U-19 team will play five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests on their England tour, and Vaibhav seems eager to build on a fabulous IPL 2025 and make an impression. If he performs on this tour, his chances of selection in the next U-19 World Cup will increase.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his calibre in IPL 2025

When the Rajasthan Royals bought Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL 2025 auction, they must have thought of keeping him as a long-term investment rather than unleashing him in such quick succession. But as things turned out, RR had to play Suryavanshi midway through the tournament due to Sanju Samson’s injury, and they might be surprised by what followed.

Suryavanshi showed he is capable of taking on the finest in the world and batted with panache right from his first ball of the tournament. He scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and a 206.55 strike rate in seven innings, including one fifty and a century.

No fear and pressure

Just pure finesse



Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a scintillating fifty in the chase



Updates ▶ https://t.co/hKuQlLxjIZ #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/YUsYYeCQC0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

He was so good that once Sanju Samson returned, he had to shuffle at No.3 to accommodate Vaibhav at the top. He formed a sensational opening pair with Yashasvi Jaiswal and ensured RR were off to a flyer in almost every game.

However, this was just the start for Vaibhav, who has a bright future and should improve with more exposure. This IPL season did wonders for him, and those sixes at the NCA camp confirmed the same.

