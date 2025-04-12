Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes Jofra Archer in the Nets in IPL 2025 [Watch]

News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster, was seen hitting some big shots to the England pacer Jofra Archer in the nets of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RR shared the video on their X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon.

“Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else if not the IPL?!” they wrote in the caption.

Watch Vaibhav vs Archer in the Rajasthan Royals nets in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest to take part in the IPL

Suryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history to earn a contract in this cash-rich league. The Royals bought him for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction.

The 14-year-old batter from Bihar was also the youngest player to debut in the Ranji Trophy. He played his first Ranji Trophy match when he was just 12 years old. The match was against Mumbai during the 2023-24 season. Previously, the record was named to Yuvraj Singh, who made his debut at 15 years and 57 days.

RR picked him after his quickfire century in the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai. He scored 104 runs in just 62 balls with a strike rate of 167.74 in that under-19 match. However, he is yet to make an appearance for RR in the IPL.

ALSO READ:

The Royals have made a poor start to their tournament. Their usual skipper Sanju Samson played the first three matches of this season as an impact player. A finger injury restricted him from his wicket-keeping duties. Riyan Parag donned the captain’s hat during that period. They lost the first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Men in Pink turned it around with two back-to-back victories over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. But they suffered a 58-run loss in their recent match against Gujarat Titans.

With two wins in five matches so far in the IPL 2025, RR is currently placed in the seventh place in the points table. They will go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tomorrow.

