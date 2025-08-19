Star Player’s Fluctuating Form Leaves Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention Plans in a Tricky Spot

He has been extreme with his performances.

Gujarat Titans (GT) talisman Rashid Khan has been going through an interesting phase in The Hundred 2025 as a bowler. He has been extreme with his performances, for he either performs exceptionally well or goes completely off-colour.

During the fixture last night between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles, Rashid’s best version was on display, as he wreaked havoc with the ball. He scalped three wickets while conceding only 20 runs in as many deliveries at a runs-per-ball ratio of 1.

His three dismissals were of big batters, for Rashid sent back Jason Roy, James Coles, and Michael Bracewell to break the batting unit of the Brave. His spell ensured the opponent could score 133 in the first innings.

Rashid Khan’s 3-Fer Puts Brave on the Ropes 💥



Rashid Khan spun a web around Southern Brave with a superb 3-wicket haul, including the crucial scalps of Roy, Bracewell and Coles 👌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8rbGCVmBml — FanCode (@FanCode) August 18, 2025

How Rashid Khan has blown hot and cold in The Hundred 2025

Rashid Khan started The Hundred 2025 on a high note, snaring three wickets each in the first two innings. He looked sharp with his variations and varied his pace adeptly, which has reaped success for him over the years.

Then, he endured a lean patch in the next two games, conceding 59 runs, the most he has ever conceded in a T20 game, without taking any wickets against Birmingham Phoenix. In the following match against Welsh Fire, Rashid went for 36 runs at a runs-per-ball ratio of 1.80, even if he snared a wicket.

WATCH NOW! ⏯️



Liam Livingstone has just scored 26 runs off 5 Rashid Khan balls! 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/fstSjKPa13 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

Now, he has again put on a terrific show, but his mediocre performances have become more frequent. He has bowled predictable lengths at times, and his variations have been toothless, allowing batters to pick him easily.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans in dilemma before IPL 2026 auction

At this stage, Rashid Khan seems certain of retention, given the quality he brings, but the Gujarat Titans will keep a close eye on his performances. He has been off-colour even in IPL and endured his worst season ever in 2025.

Rashid could only pick nine wickets at 57.11 runs apiece and gave 9.34 runs per over in 15 innings, with a best of 2/25. GT would hope more from their premium spinner, costing a whopping INR 18 crores.

His mediocre returns must be concerning for the Titans, who are heavily reliant on Rashid to bring consistent breakthroughs with the ball. His retention might look straightforward for now, but GT will ponder releasing him if his form worsens further and poor outings accumulate, considering he is taking a significant portion of the purse.