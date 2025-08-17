News
chennai super kings ipl 2026 retentions ravichandran ashwin dewald brevis signing
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Air About His Comments On Dewald Brevis IPL 2025 Signing After CSK Issue Statement

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 17, 2025
3 min read

Brevis was among the best signings of IPL 2025 even though he played six matches

chennai super kings ipl 2026 retentions ravichandran ashwin dewald brevis signing

Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his comments on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signing Dewald Brevis in the middle of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saying he never said that the franchise were in the wrong while signing the Proteas sensation.

CSK were down at the bottom of the table, with Ashwin also going through a rough patch following his return to the franchise after a gap of 11 years.

Pacer Gurjapneet Singh got injured and was replaced by Brevis who turned out to be among the best signings of IPL 2025.

CSK signing Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025 attracts controversy

Brevis scored only six matches, but scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 180 and an average of 37.

The 22-year-old has continued his tremendous form in international cricket as well as he scored a record-breaking 125 not out against Australia in the recent T20I series.

ALSO READ:

Following this knock, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel that CSK staved off competition from other franchises by paying extra for the youngster.

“I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player’s agent to negotiate on an ‘X’ amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise,” Ashwin had said.

This led to social media controversy on whether Brevis’ purchase was valid under the IPL rules. CSK issued a statement, clarifying the details about it, saying they had done the purchase while adhering to the IPL rules.

Never said CSK were wrong with Brevis deal, clarifies Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin himself, was back on his YouTube to clear the air, saying his quotes were taken out of context and said he never accused CSK of any wrongdoing and only wanted to say that Brevis was one of the best investments for the franchise’s future.

“As a fan, we have an idea that the franchise hasn’t done anything wrong and I never said that they had taken the wrong route (in signing Dewald Brevis). To those who quoted me in a different way or wrote headlines suggesting otherwise, I’m asking them to please, stop and change your headlines. I wanted the headlines to say, ‘CSK have signed Dewald Brevis, the future of the game.’ If there are headlines that suggest any other way, I have nothing to do with them,” Ashwin said.

Brevis’ consistently-ballistic performances in T20 cricket since the start of 2025 have more or less secured his place on CSK’s retention list. The 22-year-old along with Ayush Mahtre’s retention for IPL 2026 is all but certain.

Chennai Super Kings
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Ravichandran Ashwin
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

