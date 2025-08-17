Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Air About His Comments On Dewald Brevis IPL 2025 Signing After CSK Issue Statement

Brevis was among the best signings of IPL 2025 even though he played six matches

Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his comments on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signing Dewald Brevis in the middle of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 saying he never said that the franchise were in the wrong while signing the Proteas sensation.

CSK were down at the bottom of the table, with Ashwin also going through a rough patch following his return to the franchise after a gap of 11 years.

Pacer Gurjapneet Singh got injured and was replaced by Brevis who turned out to be among the best signings of IPL 2025.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW 58/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR 15/1 SWE 136/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 94/5 LL-W 74/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Toss – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 139/8 AS-A 121/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 127/8 HHA 125/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings

CSK signing Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025 attracts controversy

Brevis scored only six matches, but scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 180 and an average of 37.

The 22-year-old has continued his tremendous form in international cricket as well as he scored a record-breaking 125 not out against Australia in the recent T20I series.

ALSO READ:

Following this knock, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel that CSK staved off competition from other franchises by paying extra for the youngster.

“I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player’s agent to negotiate on an ‘X’ amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise,” Ashwin had said.

This led to social media controversy on whether Brevis’ purchase was valid under the IPL rules. CSK issued a statement, clarifying the details about it, saying they had done the purchase while adhering to the IPL rules.

Never said CSK were wrong with Brevis deal, clarifies Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin himself, was back on his YouTube to clear the air, saying his quotes were taken out of context and said he never accused CSK of any wrongdoing and only wanted to say that Brevis was one of the best investments for the franchise’s future.

“As a fan, we have an idea that the franchise hasn’t done anything wrong and I never said that they had taken the wrong route (in signing Dewald Brevis). To those who quoted me in a different way or wrote headlines suggesting otherwise, I’m asking them to please, stop and change your headlines. I wanted the headlines to say, ‘CSK have signed Dewald Brevis, the future of the game.’ If there are headlines that suggest any other way, I have nothing to do with them,” Ashwin said.

Brevis’ consistently-ballistic performances in T20 cricket since the start of 2025 have more or less secured his place on CSK’s retention list. The 22-year-old along with Ayush Mahtre’s retention for IPL 2026 is all but certain.