Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

The RCB batter smashed 187 runs at an impressive 62.33, striking at 185.15

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a big revelation before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin disclosed that he requested IPL franchise decision-makers, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to rope in Australia’s power hitter Tim David ahead of the mega auction last year. But the franchises didn’t listen to him, brushing him aside, saying David’s form had declined.

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bold Revelation

Mumbai Indians (MI) part ways with David after three seasons ahead of the mega auction in 2025. He was eventually roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 3 crore after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showed a bit of interest, starting the bidding. Much to Ashwin’s surprise, there was little competition for the hard-hitting batter.

“I shouldn’t say this, but I told the decision-makers of a few IPL teams to pick him before the last auction. They all said, ‘No, his game has dropped off drastically.’ I believe the future of T20 cricket is going to be having tall batters with long levers and a strong builds. They are going to rule the roost if there are no changes brought to the wide line,” Ashwin remarked.

The CSK all-rounder praised the Australian team management for promoting David up the batting order. He called him a prototype for the future of the shortest format. David, who used to bat at number six or seven earlier, was promoted to number four by Australia in the first AUS vs SA T20I at home. While he scored a match-winning 83-run knock in the first game, David smashed a fifty at number four in the second. Notably, the right-hand batter used the power play to a greater extent.

All matches (52) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 148/7 CAM-W 34/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W 29/2 CAM-W 28/6 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS 103/2 ZGW 102/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 106/8 ZGA 109/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM 76/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR 75/4 SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 46/1 SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 224/4 BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Tim David’s IPL 2025 Performance

David was instrumental in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. In nine innings, the Aussie batter smashed 187 runs at an impressive 62.33. His strike rate of 185.15 stood out, including an unbeaten half-century.

Ashwin pointed out how RCB got an incredible bargain. “A player RCB picked up at base price (INR 3 crore) has taken his game to the next level. It’s good to see Australia sending him up the order. A real steal for RCB.”

However, David had to miss the final, Qualifier 1, and RCB’s final league game due to injury. He was replaced in the final by English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who scored 25 off 15 balls.

ALSO READ

Tim David’s Current International Form

Tim David is having a dream run in international cricket. Batting higher in the order, David became Australia’s leading T20I run-getter this year. From just four innings, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 88.33 and a blistering strike rate of 212. He scored a hundred against West Indies and a couple of fifties in the first two T20Is against South Africa.