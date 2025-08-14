News
Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Tim David Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

The RCB batter smashed 187 runs at an impressive 62.33, striking at 185.15

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Tim David Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a big revelation before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin disclosed that he requested IPL franchise decision-makers, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to rope in Australia’s power hitter Tim David ahead of the mega auction last year. But the franchises didn’t listen to him, brushing him aside, saying David’s form had declined.

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bold Revelation

Mumbai Indians (MI) part ways with David after three seasons ahead of the mega auction in 2025. He was eventually roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 3 crore after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showed a bit of interest, starting the bidding. Much to Ashwin’s surprise, there was little competition for the hard-hitting batter.

“I shouldn’t say this, but I told the decision-makers of a few IPL teams to pick him before the last auction. They all said, ‘No, his game has dropped off drastically.’ I believe the future of T20 cricket is going to be having tall batters with long levers and a strong builds. They are going to rule the roost if there are no changes brought to the wide line,” Ashwin remarked.

The CSK all-rounder praised the Australian team management for promoting David up the batting order. He called him a prototype for the future of the shortest format. David, who used to bat at number six or seven earlier, was promoted to number four by Australia in the first AUS vs SA T20I at home. While he scored a match-winning 83-run knock in the first game, David smashed a fifty at number four in the second. Notably, the right-hand batter used the power play to a greater extent. 

Tim David’s IPL 2025 Performance 

David was instrumental in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. In nine innings, the Aussie batter smashed 187 runs at an impressive 62.33. His strike rate of 185.15 stood out, including an unbeaten half-century.  

Ashwin pointed out how RCB got an incredible bargain. “A player RCB picked up at base price (INR 3 crore) has taken his game to the next level. It’s good to see Australia sending him up the order. A real steal for RCB.” 

However, David had to miss the final, Qualifier 1, and RCB’s final league game due to injury. He was replaced in the final by English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who scored 25 off 15 balls. 

ALSO READ

Tim David’s Current International Form

Tim David is having a dream run in international cricket. Batting higher in the order, David became Australia’s leading T20I run-getter this year. From just four innings, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 88.33 and a blistering strike rate of 212. He scored a hundred against West Indies and a couple of fifties in the first two T20Is against South Africa.

AUS vs SA
IPL 2026 Auction
Ravichandran Ashwin
RCB
Tim David
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

