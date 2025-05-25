News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravindra Jadeja's 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ravindra Jadeja’s 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Ravindra Jadeja has finished IPL 2025 with 301 runs from 14 matches with two fifties to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja's 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned thew INR 18 crore price tag for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2025. Ravindra Jadeja has had a mixed IPL 2025 season so far, scoring just 280 runs from 13 matches including two fifties.

With the ball, he has collected eight wickets in 13 matches. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, the Saurashtra all-rounder was retained for INR 18 crore along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore) and MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore).

Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja’s season

Aakash Chopra noted that Jadeja has taken just 16 wickets across IPL 2024 and IPL 2025 seasons and that he had not scored a half-century in a winning cause.

“Correct. Jadeja is a fab player. Last two years—16 wickets in 27 matches. No fifty in a winning cause. Worth ₹18 Cr. Thank you,” Aakash Chopra replied to a fan who said that the all-rounder had more Player of the Match awards than the number of matches that Chopra had played.

Aakash Chopra further added that Jadeja averages 26 and 14 in wins for Chennai Super Kings in the last two seasons. “Averages 26 and 14 in wins for CSK in the last two years. You can choose to see whatever you want to see. Even wicket taking isn’t necessary…you can believe anything to suit your bias,” he said when the fan questioned him of the statistic regarding no fifties in run chases.
“It’s not a selection for the national team…who cares whatever a franchise decides in the end,” added Chopra.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL over last two IPL seasons

Across IPL 2024 and IPL 2025, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 547 runs from 27 matches and taken 16 wickets, as was mentioned earlier. Consistency has haunted Jadeja in recent seasons.

ALSO READ:

This season, in the last 10 matches, the veteran has been dismissed for single figures a total of four times. His runs tally in the last 10 matches read 2,9,0,7, 53, 21, 17,77, 19 and 1. In IPL 2024, Jadeja had scored just one half-century whereas in 2022 and 2023, he hadn’t scored a single fifty.

As far as his bowling is concerned, he has taken eight wickets this season at the time of writing this report. He had taken eight wickets as well in IPL 2024. In IPL 2023, the season where CSK won their latest title, Jadeja played a crucial role by taking 20 wickets, his best-ever wickets tally in a single season.

Chennai Super Kings will have to make a big decision as far as Jadeja is concerned. While he has surely been a crucial player of their set-up over the years, his lack of consistent returns with both bat and ball has been questionable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances: PBKS vs MI and LSG vs RCB to Decide Final Two Playoffs Spots

7:44 pm
CX Staff Writer
Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

8:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.
7:51 pm
Vishnu PN
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Former CSK Player Drops Hint That He Will Be Their Batting Coach After IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have managed to outclass Gujarat Titans in the batting department on Sunday
7:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat titans gt top 2 chances after csk loss dip ipl 2025 playoffs qualification

Gujarat Titans (GT) Top 2 Chances For Playoffs Dip Massively After Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025: Which Teams Have The Best Chance To Top Points Table?

7:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

8:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.