Ravindra Jadeja’s 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned thew INR 18 crore price tag for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2025. Ravindra Jadeja has had a mixed IPL 2025 season so far, scoring just 280 runs from 13 matches including two fifties.

With the ball, he has collected eight wickets in 13 matches. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, the Saurashtra all-rounder was retained for INR 18 crore along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore) and MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore).

Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja’s season

Aakash Chopra noted that Jadeja has taken just 16 wickets across IPL 2024 and IPL 2025 seasons and that he had not scored a half-century in a winning cause.

“Correct. Jadeja is a fab player. Last two years—16 wickets in 27 matches. No fifty in a winning cause. Worth ₹18 Cr. Thank you,” Aakash Chopra replied to a fan who said that the all-rounder had more Player of the Match awards than the number of matches that Chopra had played.

Aakash Chopra further added that Jadeja averages 26 and 14 in wins for Chennai Super Kings in the last two seasons. “Averages 26 and 14 in wins for CSK in the last two years. You can choose to see whatever you want to see. Even wicket taking isn’t necessary…you can believe anything to suit your bias,” he said when the fan questioned him of the statistic regarding no fifties in run chases.

“It’s not a selection for the national team…who cares whatever a franchise decides in the end,” added Chopra.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL over last two IPL seasons

Across IPL 2024 and IPL 2025, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 547 runs from 27 matches and taken 16 wickets, as was mentioned earlier. Consistency has haunted Jadeja in recent seasons.

This season, in the last 10 matches, the veteran has been dismissed for single figures a total of four times. His runs tally in the last 10 matches read 2,9,0,7, 53, 21, 17,77, 19 and 1. In IPL 2024, Jadeja had scored just one half-century whereas in 2022 and 2023, he hadn’t scored a single fifty.

As far as his bowling is concerned, he has taken eight wickets this season at the time of writing this report. He had taken eight wickets as well in IPL 2024. In IPL 2023, the season where CSK won their latest title, Jadeja played a crucial role by taking 20 wickets, his best-ever wickets tally in a single season.

Chennai Super Kings will have to make a big decision as far as Jadeja is concerned. While he has surely been a crucial player of their set-up over the years, his lack of consistent returns with both bat and ball has been questionable.

