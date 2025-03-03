RCB Allrounder Hits Form Ahead Of IPL 2025, Smashes 53 off 31 Balls In DY Patil T20

The allrounder has been in fine form in domestic competitions leading up to the IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went in for a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in November for the services of Baroda allrounder Krunal Pandya.

Having a base price of INR 2 crore, Rajasthan kept raising the bid to RCB who went all the way to INR 5.75 crore to seal the signature of the Baroda captain.

RCB allrounder continues his good form ahead of IPL 2025

The Rajat Patidar-led side will be glad to know that one of their key players is hitting form just ahead of their IPL 2025 opening clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22.

Krunal, who is currently captaining DY Patil Red in the high-profile domestic league DY Patil T20 Trophy, scored a fluent 52 off 31 balls against Jain Irrigation on Monday in the league stage.

Krunal, who came in to bat at 73/3 in the ninth over, smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his innings and also added 71 runs off just 40 balls for the fourth wicket with Aman Khan (48 off 25 balls).

The left hander’s contribution, alongside quickfire knocks by openers Priyam Garg (32 off 19 balls) and Siddharth Patidar (33 off 24 balls) helped DY Patil Red post a defendable total of 202/6 in 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Krunal does good on Baroda as their captain

Under Krunal’s captaincy, Baroda had reached the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals to which he contributed heavily with 256 runs at an average of 51 from seven matches and 11 wickets.

Before that, he had led Baroda to the semifinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming eight wickets and 136 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 121 in the tournament.

The elder brother of India’s star player Hardik, Krunal has been a consistent performer in the IPL since 2016 having played for Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The left-armer has claimed 76 wickets from 176 games at an economy of 7.3 and has scored 1,647 runs at a strike rate of 132.

The southpaw has also played five ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.

