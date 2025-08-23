RCB Batter Faces Huge Slump in Form, IPL 2026 Retention Chances in Jeopardy

This might harm his retention chances for the IPL 2025 champions, RCB, ahead of the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mayank Agarwal is currently battling a tough phase of form in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. This poor show at the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) T20 tournament might harm his retention chances for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champions, RCB, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.

All matches (84) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DCDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – GGDM – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM 98/5 CZR 99/2 Fixtures Live – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM 48/0 CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Toss – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KWT – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ARKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MYW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG 84/6 MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC 180/6 SGR 153/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN 149/10 RLS 150/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 99/9 VLLY 167/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB 166/6 IPS 169/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS 163/1 UOQ 161/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wellington Point T20 Max Competition, 2025 RLS – SSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Robina T20 Max Competition, 2025 GCT – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 162/8 HHA 166/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 161/3 MS-A 160/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA 62/1 AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – LUF – Fixtures Standings

Mayank Agarwal in Maharaja Trophy 2025

While leading the Bengaluru Blasters, the Karnataka batter has scored only 125 runs in seven matches so far, at a strike rate of 140.45. Mayank started off the season brilliantly with a 49-ball 66 but failed to continue his momentum.

He put up an unbeaten 18-run cameo off 10 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, followed by a quickfire 20 off just nine balls at a blazing strike rate of 222.22 against the Mangaluru Dragons. However, the batter’s stats in the following three matches plummeted heavily as he managed to score only 1, 11 and a golden duck, respectively.

Mayank Agarwal’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances for RCB

The player joined RCB as a replacement for youngster Devdutt Padikkal, after the latter sustained a hamstring injury in the latest IPL season. With 247 runs in 10 matches, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 150.61, Padikkal was showcasing a brilliant form in the season, before an unfortunate injury sidelined him from the action.

ALSO READ:

But the 25-year-old made a strong comeback to continue a similar form in the aforementioned league. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in eight fixtures while leading the Hubli Tigers. However, his IPL 2025 replacement Mayank, put up an average performance in his limited four-match appearance for the franchise.

His only notable knock came in a 227-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The batter played a commendable supporting knock of 41* runs off 23 balls at a blistering strike rate of 178.26, while the stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma won the last league-stage fixture with his whirlwind 33-ball 85* to secure a top-two finish for the franchise.

However, after ending their nearly two-decade-long trophy drought, the IPL 2025 winners, RCB, would look to build an even stronger side in a quest to defend their title in the following season. Considering Mayank’s current form with the willow, the player might find it difficult to retain his spot in the defending champions’ squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.