RCB Batter Phil Salt Alleged to Breach Anti-Corruption Code in T20 Blast, Cleared by ACU
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Batter Alleged to Breach Anti-Corruption Code in T20 Blast, Cleared by ACU

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

He is currently playing for Lancashire in the T20 Blast 2025.

RCB Batter Phil Salt Alleged to Breach Anti-Corruption Code in T20 Blast, Cleared by ACU

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who played a crucial role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title-winning campaign of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was alleged to have breached the Anti-Corruption Code 3.2 and 3.3 of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Recently, he failed in a bat-gauge test in the ongoing T20 Blast. However, Lancashire County Cricket Club has stated that the batter has been cleared by the Cricket Regulator’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for any violation of rules.

ACU Overturns Bat-size Allegations from RCB Batter Phil Salt

Salt’s bat failed to go through the gauge-test tool when an umpire examined it during the first over of Lancashire’s chase against Northamptonshire. The on-field gauge test is done to be assure about the sizes of a bat being used by a player, and a bat must pass through the specific gauge tool to avoid any violation of rules.

However, the bat did not make it to the other side of the tool and therefore couldn’t pass the on-field test. The 28-year-old stated that the same bat was previously used by him in various events without any objection from the authorities, including international matches for England, Lancashire, and also in the recently concluded IPL. Though Lancashire and Salt believed to end the matter on-field, the umpires took it for further testing.

“At Lancashire, we believe this whole process could have been avoided with improved processes on and off the field, whether that be through better equipment and or additional training. Following the incident, there have been inappropriate comments made by match commentators, inaccurate articles written in the media and some unsavoury social media posts towards the player that could have been avoided,” read a statement from Lancashire.

ALSO READ:

After several tests, the bat has finally been cleared by the ACU. The regulatory body also confirmed that no further steps will be taken against the batter or the club regarding this matter.

Salt Continues His Fiery Form in T20 Blast 2025

After guiding RCB to their maiden league title in 18 years with his blazing form in the IPL 2025, Salt has continued his purple patch in the T20 blast 2025 for his club Lancashire. In the aforementioned fixture, which was also his first match in the T20 blast of this season, the keeper scored a brilliant 57-ball 80 at a strike rate of 140.35.

His knock included eight boundaries and four sixes. Eventually, Lancashire won the match by five wickets. Salt also put up a crucial 44 in the next fixture against Derbyshire, which they won by 42 runs. Currently, Lancashire is at the top of the table in the North group with seven victories in nine matches so far.

IPL 2025
Lancashire
Phil Salt
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20 Blast 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

