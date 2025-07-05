News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Batter Blazes to 80-Run Knock in T20 Blast 2025, Retention for IPL 2026 a Pure Formality

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

He ended as the leading run-scorer of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture last night.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture between Northamptonshire and Lancashire last night. While opening the innings, he played a fiery knock and stamped his authority again as one of the finest T20 openers in world cricket.

Salt scored 80 runs in 57 balls, including eight boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 140.35. 70% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Salt scored 44.19% of the team’s runs alone.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

63/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

8/0

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

He struggled for fluency a bit at the start and could only score 26 runs in 23 balls at a tepid strike rate of 113.04 in the powerplay before breaking shackles and covering up for the slow beginning. In the next 34 deliveries, Salt raced away to 54 runs at a 158.82 strike rate to put Lancashire in a commanding position during the 178-run chase.

He stitched a big 123-run partnership with Jos Buttler and was pivotal in his team’s victory by five wickets. Salt ended as the leading run-scorer of the game, and his knock made the job easier for other batters, who completed the remaining job once he was dismissed.

Phil Salt will likely be retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have an eye on Phil Salt’s performances in various competitions, and they will likely retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He was instrumental in their title-winning campaign, providing rapid starts by utilising the powerplay in almost every game.

ALSO READ:

He scored 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and a 175.98 strike rate in 13 innings, including four fifties, in IPL 2025. The most notable aspect of his batting was a healthy strike rate, for Salt ensured RCB had momentum right from the start and took pressure off Virat Kohli.

There were several matches where the pitch was tricky, but Salt’s blistering approach meant RCB got a fine start, easing other batters’ jobs. His contributions were immense, and RCB have no reason to release him after what he did for them last season.

If he comes into the auction, Salt’s value will be massive, and RCB might not get him again. It’s not a mega auction, anyway, and the defending champions can easily retain him at his original price of INR 11.50 crores for the next edition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
Phil Salt
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20 Blast 2025
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Three Teams That Can Target Jamie Smith in IPL 2026 if He Enters Auction

3 Teams That Can Target Jamie Smith At The IPL 2026 Auction

10:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians could target KKR pacer Spencer Johnson in the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians Wait on KKR Released Players List For ‘Match Made in Heaven’ Move Before IPL 2026 Auction

He picked just one wicket for KKR in IPL 2025.
8:46 pm
Sandip Pawar
CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Marcus Stoinis Who Plays For Texas in MLC 2025

CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Who Plays For Sister Franchise in MLC 2025

The all-rounder scored 160 runs and scalped a wicket in the IPL 2025.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitchell Owen Australia Tests

Punjab Kings Youngster Set To Push for Test Selection With Strong Backing From Legendary Cricketer

He has set his sights on earning the Baggy Green.
8:05 pm
Darpan Jain
Trent Boult MLC 2025 Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Auction

Mumbai Indians Pacer Produces Match-Winning Show in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention All but Certain

He has gained some form in the last few games and continued his good run in a must-win fixture.
7:44 pm
Darpan Jain
Sherfane Rutherford Impresses in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention

Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He smashed 86 off just 44 balls, including five fours and six sixes, striking at 195.45.
7:41 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.