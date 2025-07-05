RCB Batter Blazes to 80-Run Knock in T20 Blast 2025, Retention for IPL 2026 a Pure Formality

He ended as the leading run-scorer of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture between Northamptonshire and Lancashire last night. While opening the innings, he played a fiery knock and stamped his authority again as one of the finest T20 openers in world cricket.

Salt scored 80 runs in 57 balls, including eight boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 140.35. 70% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Salt scored 44.19% of the team’s runs alone.

He struggled for fluency a bit at the start and could only score 26 runs in 23 balls at a tepid strike rate of 113.04 in the powerplay before breaking shackles and covering up for the slow beginning. In the next 34 deliveries, Salt raced away to 54 runs at a 158.82 strike rate to put Lancashire in a commanding position during the 178-run chase.

He stitched a big 123-run partnership with Jos Buttler and was pivotal in his team’s victory by five wickets. Salt ended as the leading run-scorer of the game, and his knock made the job easier for other batters, who completed the remaining job once he was dismissed.

Phil Salt will likely be retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have an eye on Phil Salt’s performances in various competitions, and they will likely retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He was instrumental in their title-winning campaign, providing rapid starts by utilising the powerplay in almost every game.

He scored 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and a 175.98 strike rate in 13 innings, including four fifties, in IPL 2025. The most notable aspect of his batting was a healthy strike rate, for Salt ensured RCB had momentum right from the start and took pressure off Virat Kohli.

There were several matches where the pitch was tricky, but Salt’s blistering approach meant RCB got a fine start, easing other batters’ jobs. His contributions were immense, and RCB have no reason to release him after what he did for them last season.

If he comes into the auction, Salt’s value will be massive, and RCB might not get him again. It’s not a mega auction, anyway, and the defending champions can easily retain him at his original price of INR 11.50 crores for the next edition.

