RCB Batter Phil Salt Pulls Off A Diving Full-Stretch One-Handed Catch in The Hundred 2025 [WATCH]

But the Manchester Originals captain scored only a 20-ball 19 with the willow.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt has grabbed an one-handed stunner in last night’s clash of The Hundred 2025. The incident took place on the 48th ball of the Trent Rockets’ innings. Southpaw Max Holden was at seven off 11 when he played the full outside off delivery off Josh Tongue into the offside. But the Manchester Originals skipper Salt flew over to snatch the catch out of thin air.

Watch Phil Salt’s stunning catch here:

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

The Manchester Originals could not carry on with their fierce batting momentum from their latest match against the Northern Superchargers. Captain Salt continued his dismal run of form with a near run-a-ball 19(20). Previous fixture heroes, Jos Buttler, Rachin Ravindra and Heinrich Klaasen, also failed to put up a show as they only managed to post a sub-par total of 98/8.

On the other hand, after skipper David Willey’s brilliant three-wicket haul, youngster Rehan Ahmed (45 off 35) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Moores (22 off 13) took the Trent Rockets over the line with ease. With this win, they are currently placed second in the points table, with just one loss in five matches of the league so far.

IPL 2026 Retention Chances of Phil Salt for RCB

The England batter played a key role for two different teams in consecutive years to guide them towards lifting the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In IPL 2024, he provided some smashing starts to the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) innings as they went on to clinch their third trophy in the tournament’s history.

Salt carried on with the same blistering form in the IPL 2025 while opening the innings with the former RCB captain Virat Kohli. The opener notched up 403 runs in 13 matches at a fiery strike rate of 175.98. He is also the second-highest run-getter for the franchise in their title-curse-breaking season, just after Kohli, who once again topped the charts with an astonishing 657 runs.

But the 28-year-old has seen a recent decline in his form. The Manchester Originals captain has only managed to score 163 runs in six matches of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 at a strike rate of 133.61. However, according to some reports, the IPL 2025 champions, RCB, might trade the player with his former franchise KKR, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.