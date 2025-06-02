News
RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Give MAJOR UPDATE on Tim David's Availability for IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS
RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Give MAJOR UPDATE on Tim David’s Availability for IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David has been absent from the lineup for the past two games due to a hamstring injury. Now, as RCB set their sights on winning the elusive maiden title, there has been a lot of speculation regarding David’s availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow (June 3). David is one of the best finishers in the business currently and RCB would want him fit for the marquee clash.

Speaking on the eve of the match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar shared an update regarding the same.

Patidar told reporters at Ahmedabad, “Doctors are there. We will get to know this evening,”

Earlier, David was spotted at the Ahmedabad airport, venue for the final.

Tim David form in IPL 2025

The Aussie has looked in tremendous touch this season. In nine innings, David has slammed 187 runs at a stellar average of 62.33 and a fiery strike rate of 185.14, including a fifty.

Thus, if fit, his presence will be a massive boost for RCB as it provides depth and firepower down the batting lineup.

ALSO READ:

RCB, PBKS aim to make history

Both teams have a shot at history as they eye their first-ever IPL title. RCB and PBKS have been part of IPL since its inception and are one of the few teams that have not yet tasted success.

Interestingly, the summit clash will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season. They have already played each other twice in the league stages, with each winning one game. They have also locked horns in the playoffs – in the Qualifier 1 where RCB absolutely dominated PBKS to seal a berth in the final. It remains to be seen who wins the decisive clash and writes a new chapter in history.

Chandra Moulee Das
