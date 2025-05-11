News
RCB, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Face Fresh Concerns Over Australia Players Returning When IPL 2025 Resumes

Some of the players and coaches from Australia have not left India

Delhi Capitals Axar Patel KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Tristan Stubb DC Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 DC vs RR

As the BCCI plans to resume the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with the help of government amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, there is a new situation developing in Australia.

More than a few Australians are the most crucial players for their respective franchises – like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Majority of them are back in Australia after leaving on Friday following the suspension of IPL 2025.

Australian Players Reach Home

Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Josh Bartlett were all present at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was abruptly abandoned after reported tension 100 kms away from the stadium.

According to a report by Australian media outlet The Age, Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday said that it is ready to protect players who are reluctant to return to India for the remainder of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Overseas players who had pulled out of the tournament without serious reasons have faced consequences with the recent example being DC and England’s Harry Brook who was slapped with a two-year ban from the IPL for pulling out of the tournament for the second season in a row.

CA To prioritise WTC Final Over IPL 2025?

While the BCCI is in plans to conclude the 2025 season by May 25 as planned before, CA will look to keep its star players fresh for the World Test Championship final against South Africa set to be played from June 11-15 at the Lord’s. In order to return to the IPL 2025, players will need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CA.

This will be a huge setback for RCB, DC and PBKS who have more than one Australian player starring in their playoffs race.

PBKS are coached by legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting and also features the largest contingent of Australians in its ranks.

SRH also have the likes of Travis Head and Pat Cummins who are both key members of the country’s Test set-up. The 2016 champions are out of the playoffs race after losing seven of their 11 matches and one match being washed out.

Reports said all the franchises except Punjab Kings have been informed by the BCCI to assemble their squads at their respective venues by Tuesday (May 13).

Australians In IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson, Justin Langer [coach]

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitch Marsh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood, Tim David

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting [coach], Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
Marcus Stoinis
Mitchell Starc
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

