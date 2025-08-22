RCB Director Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj Was Let Go Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Siraj claimed 3-17 as Gujarat Titans beat RCB at home in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made two big decisions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. They decided not to retain skipper Faf du Plessis and also premier pacer Mohammed Siraj.

While the captaincy question continued even after Rajat Patidar’s appointment until RCB hit peak form, the decision to let go Siraj was a strange case.

The star pacer spent his best seven years with RCB after his debut season in 2017 and was believed to be a core team player.

All matches (75) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Live – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 123/1 CZR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 43/3 VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG 60/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 250/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 134/9 AS-A 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 135/10 PSA 139/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Mo Bobat reveals plans for Bhuvneshwar Kumar pushed them to release Mohammed Siraj

He was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans in the auction for INR 12.25 crore and looked fired up after being snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025. He went on to claim 16 wickets from 15 innings, including 3-19 in the win over his former side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here (for RCB). There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on,” Siraj said in the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ:

After that match, it seemed like letting Siraj go was a mistake by RCB, it turned out to be the right one as they went on to win the title for the first time ever.

RCB decision ratified by IPL 2025 title triumph

RCB’s Director of cricket Mo Bobat revealed in an interview with Cricbuzz that they had the ‘longest time’ to deliberate on leaving Siraj as they had prioritised bringing back veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to his prowess with the new ball and at the death.

“We were keen to try and get Bhuvi and we felt like hanging on to Siraj would make it difficult to get Bhuvi,” Bobat told Cricbuzz.

Bhuvneshwar was bought in the auction for INR 10.75 crore and his signing had a big impact on RCB’s bowling performances. Even though the 35-year-old was not the frugal pacer he once was, he bowled the tough overs and took multiple hits while the likes of Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood got the wickets to win matches.

Despite having an economy of 9.28, Bhuvneshwar claimed 17 wickets at an average of 28.