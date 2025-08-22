News
mohammed siraj rcb ipl 2025 auction gujarat titans mo bobat bhuvneshwar kumar
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Director Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj Was Let Go Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read

Siraj claimed 3-17 as Gujarat Titans beat RCB at home in IPL 2025

mohammed siraj rcb ipl 2025 auction gujarat titans mo bobat bhuvneshwar kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made two big decisions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. They decided not to retain skipper Faf du Plessis and also premier pacer Mohammed Siraj.

While the captaincy question continued even after Rajat Patidar’s appointment until RCB hit peak form, the decision to let go Siraj was a strange case.

The star pacer spent his best seven years with RCB after his debut season in 2017 and was believed to be a core team player.

Mo Bobat reveals plans for Bhuvneshwar Kumar pushed them to release Mohammed Siraj

He was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans in the auction for INR 12.25 crore and looked fired up after being snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025. He went on to claim 16 wickets from 15 innings, including 3-19 in the win over his former side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here (for RCB). There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on,” Siraj said in the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ:

After that match, it seemed like letting Siraj go was a mistake by RCB, it turned out to be the right one as they went on to win the title for the first time ever.

RCB decision ratified by IPL 2025 title triumph

RCB’s Director of cricket Mo Bobat revealed in an interview with Cricbuzz that they had the ‘longest time’ to deliberate on leaving Siraj as they had prioritised bringing back veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to his prowess with the new ball and at the death.

“We were keen to try and get Bhuvi and we felt like hanging on to Siraj would make it difficult to get Bhuvi,” Bobat told Cricbuzz.

Bhuvneshwar was bought in the auction for INR 10.75 crore and his signing had a big impact on RCB’s bowling performances. Even though the 35-year-old was not the frugal pacer he once was, he bowled the tough overs and took multiple hits while the likes of Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood got the wickets to win matches.

Despite having an economy of 9.28, Bhuvneshwar claimed 17 wickets at an average of 28.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Star Prasidh Krishna Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Gujarat Titans Star Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

The player also had a successful outing in the recently concluded five-match Test series in England.
1:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
rajat patidar virat kohli rcb ipl 2025 win mo bobat royal challengers bengaluru

RCB Director Explains Virat Kohli’s Role In Decision To Make Rajat Patidar Captain As Early As IPL 2024

Patidar led RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025
10:59 am
Samarnath Soory
csk chennai super kings sam curran ipl 2026 retention

After Finding Form In T20 Blast, CSK All-rounder Smashes 54 off 24 Balls In The Hundred 2025 To Raise Retention Hopes For IPL 2026

The left-armer has been unstoppable in the T20 Blast as well
9:53 am
Samarnath Soory
Former KKR All-Rounder Jason Holder Shines Again With All-Round Performance, Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Former KKR All-Rounder Shines Again With All-Round Performance, Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Currently, he has scored 170 runs in the CPL this season in five matches so far.
9:10 am
Sagar Paul

Former Delhi Capitals Star Continues Dream Run In DPL 2025 With 49-ball 72 To Make Strong Case For Selection At IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has already scored two hundred in the competition
11:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson IPL 2026 Auction CSK

Why Sanju Samson Will Not Be in CSK Colours in IPL 2026?

He scored 285 runs in nine matches in IPL 2025.
9:16 pm
Aditya Ighe
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.