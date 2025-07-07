RCB Duo Signed By KKR Franchise And Another Team Ahead of New Season

Both players were part of the RCB side that won their maiden title after lifting the IPL 2025 trophy earlier this year.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overseas duo of Liam Livingstone and Tim David have found new teams for the upcoming season of the International League T20 (ILT20 2025-26). Liam Livingstone, who last played for the Sharjah Warriorz a season prior, has now been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders’ sister franchise Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR).
On the other hand, David will join the Warriorz, having featured for the Gulf Giants in the last edition.
Also with the T20I World Cup slated to be held next year, their performances in the tournament will play a big role in boosting their chances for a spot in their respective national teams for the marquee ICC event.
Australian big-hitter Tim David was a major success in the RCB colours in IPL 2025 and played a key role in the franchise breaking their jinx and winning their maiden IPL title earlier this year. David blasted 187 runs in nine innings, coming at an impressive average of 62.33 while striking at an explosive rate of 185.14, which included an unbeaten fifty as well.
Liam Livingstone, however, looked a bit subpar with 112 runs in 8 innings at an average of 16 and managing just two wickets with the ball.
With the ILT20 2025-26 season set to witness an auction for the first time, the teams announced their list of retained players and new signings earlier today (July 7). The auction is slated to be held in September while an official confirmation on the exact dates is yet to be revealed.
ADKR, who finished bottom of the points table, added firepower to their batting attack. Apart from Livingstone, they also signed Sherfane Rutherford and Alex Hales besides retaining the star KKR duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Alishan Sharafu, Phil Salt and Charith Asalanka are the other players that the franchise retained.
Sharjah Warriorz on the other hand retained four players and signed another four. Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore were retained while Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar and Tim David were the new additions.
