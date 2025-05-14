News
RCB Gain Surprise Boost With Overseas Player Returning For IPL 2025 Inspite of Speculation

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB are in second place in IPL 2025 with 16 points and are on course to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a huge boost as West Indian cricketer Romario Shepherd has returned to India in spite of speculations that he may not be available. It, however, remains to be seen if the all-rounder will remain with the squad for the IPL 2025 playoffs, which Royal Challengers Bengaluru are close to qualifying for.

There had been speculations that Romario Shepherd could miss the rest of IPL 2025 as West Indies will take on Ireland in a limited-overs series in Ireland from May 21. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo shared an Instagram story on Wednesday which showed the West Indian trio of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd arriving in India. Russell and Narine play for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Rajat Patidar-led side will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on May 17, which will be the first match since the resumption of IPL 2025.

Romario Shepherd’s IPL 2025 season so far

Romario Shepherd has played just four matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season. His major highlight of the season was an unbeaten 53 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. The West Indian was acquired for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

As far as other overseas players in RCB are concerned, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to return due to an injury.

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, on the other hand, is part of the squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia. It remains to be seen if he will be available for the playoffs or not. The IPL playoffs are scheduled to begin on May 29, with the final scheduled for June 3 as per the revised schedule.

ALSO READ:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in second place with 16 points from 11 matches. Their three losses have come against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

After the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 23) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 27). One win in any of the three remaining matches will help them qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

