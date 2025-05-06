News
Last updated: May 6, 2025

RCB, Gujarat Titans Players Named in West Indies ODI Squad for Ireland and England Series

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
West Indies odi squad RCB Gujarat Titans Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd

RCB Star Romario Shepherd and Gujarat Titans player Sherfane Rutherford included in largely unchanged West Indies ODI squad for England and Ireland series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England, with RCB allrounder Romario Shepherd and Gujarat Titans batter Sherfane Rutherford among the players selected.

The squad sees just one change from the group that secured consecutive ODI series wins over England and Bangladesh at the end of 2024. Shimron Hetmyer, who has had a decent IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, is the only notable absentee, with teenage batter Jewel Andrew returning to the squad. Amir Jangoo, who smashed a century on debut against Bangladesh, also retains his spot.

West Indies are currently ranked ninth in the ICC ODI rankings and will be looking to build on their recent momentum as they target automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew make West Indies ODI squad

The core of the squad remains stable, with captain Shai Hope set to lead a group that includes established names like Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, and Gudakesh Motie. The pace duo of Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde return after missing the Bangladesh series due to injury.

Romario Shepherd (RCB) and Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans) offer valuable depth and power-hitting options in the middle order and will be among the players to watch across the six matches.

Head Coach Daren Sammy emphasized the long-term vision.

“These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency. We are creating a culture and mindset which emphasise playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to our overall objectives.”

ALSO READ:

West Indies ODI Squad for Ireland and England:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

The team will face Ireland in a three-match ODI series at Clontarf Cricket Club from May 21 to 25, before traveling to England for three more ODIs between May 29 and June 3, beginning at Edgbaston. The squad for the subsequent T20Is in England is yet to be announced.

Coaching Changes

CWI also confirmed updates to their backroom staff, with former fast bowler Ravi Rampaul taking over as bowling coach from James Franklin. Former Ireland allrounder Kevin O’Brien will join the coaching staff for the Ireland leg of the tour.

