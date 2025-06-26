RCB Hero Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs

With the ball, he bowled three overs, conceded just 16 runs, and picked up two wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd made a strong case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention with a good performance in both batting and bowling during a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match. He played for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Seattle Orcas at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Romario Shepherd Powers Unicorns with All-Round Performance

In the match, San Francisco Unicorns batted first and posted 176 runs for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Romario Shepherd walked in to bat at No. 6 when the team was under pressure at 95 for 4. He played a brilliant knock, scoring 56 runs from just 31 balls which includes four boundaries and four maximums. Earlier, Matthew Short set the tone with a half-century, while Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed 34 useful runs.

The West Indian also bowled pretty well. He bowled three overs, gave away only 16 runs, and took two wickets of Shayan Jahangir and Harmeet Singh. His bowling spell helped his side stay on top. In the end, his all-round performance played a big part in San Francisco Unicorns winning the match by 32 runs and helped his team to qualify for the playoffs. Romario Shepherd won the player of the match.

Also, Matthew Short picked up three wickets, while Haris Rauf took four to help the Unicorns with the ball.

Romario Shepherd Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention

Romario Shepherd has been playing well since IPL 2025. He took six wickets and hit an unbeaten half-century against CSK, helping RCB win that match. He has carried that form into MLC 2025, scoring 58 runs and taking four wickets in two games and has also taken four wickets so far.

With these performances, he is giving himself a good chance to be kept by RCB for IPL 2026, as the auction is coming later this year.

