News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Hero Romario Shepherd Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Hero Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 26, 2025
2 min read

With the ball, he bowled three overs, conceded just 16 runs, and picked up two wickets.

RCB Hero Romario Shepherd Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd made a strong case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention with a good performance in both batting and bowling during a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match. He played for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Seattle Orcas at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

Diamond Dazzlers DID

21/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:20 PM IST
A4 Power Strikers APS

Alembic Warriors ALW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

A4 Power Strikers APS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards RAMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

29/1

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

45/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

77/5

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

3/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
KCC Lions KCCL

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

100/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Vantaa Vipers VTV

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Team TGS TGS

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:15 AM IST
YSSC YSS

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

144/10

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

176/8

San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

111/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

112/2

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Black Eagle SAP BES

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Avengers C C AVECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Yuksom Capitals YUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Saint George
Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies Academy WIA

Sri Lanka Emerging SLEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings

Romario Shepherd Powers Unicorns with All-Round Performance

In the match, San Francisco Unicorns batted first and posted 176 runs for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Romario Shepherd walked in to bat at No. 6 when the team was under pressure at 95 for 4. He played a brilliant knock, scoring 56 runs from just 31 balls which includes four boundaries and four maximums. Earlier, Matthew Short set the tone with a half-century, while Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed 34 useful runs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The West Indian also bowled pretty well. He bowled three overs, gave away only 16 runs, and took two wickets of Shayan Jahangir and Harmeet Singh. His bowling spell helped his side stay on top. In the end, his all-round performance played a big part in San Francisco Unicorns winning the match by 32 runs and helped his team to qualify for the playoffs. Romario Shepherd won the player of the match.

Also, Matthew Short picked up three wickets, while Haris Rauf took four to help the Unicorns with the ball.

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention

Romario Shepherd has been playing well since IPL 2025. He took six wickets and hit an unbeaten half-century against CSK, helping RCB win that match. He has carried that form into MLC 2025, scoring 58 runs and taking four wickets in two games and has also taken four wickets so far.

With these performances, he is giving himself a good chance to be kept by RCB for IPL 2026, as the auction is coming later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
MLC 2025
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
San Francisco Unicorns
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

punjab kings gujarat titans trade glenn maxwell glenn phillips ipl 2026 auction

A Like-For-Like Trade Between Gujarat Titans And Punjab Kings To Boost Both Teams Before IPL 2026 Auction

11:32 am
CX Staff Writer
Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Matthew Short Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

He played six matches in the IPL 2023.
11:27 am
Sreejita Sen
Liam Livingstone RCB IPL 2026

3 Teams That Could Target Liam Livingstone At IPL 2026 Auction If RCB Release Him

He scored only 112 runs and scalped two wickets in 10 matches during IPL 2025.
9:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025

Prithvi Shaw Reveals Why He Missed Out in IPL 2025 Auction And Conversation With Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

He had set INR 75 lakh as his base price for IPL 2025 mega auction.
9:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
prithvi shaw delhi capitals ipl 2024 mumbai weight gain

‘Didn’t Have Control Over…’ – Out Of Favour With Indian Team, Prithvi Shaw Details Reason Behind His Weight Gain

Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.
12:10 am
Samarnath Soory
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 IPL 2026 auction MLC 2025

4 Teams That Could Target Andre Russell in IPL 2026 Mini Auction If KKR Release Him

The 37-year-old managed just 167 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at a meagre average of 18.57.
6:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.