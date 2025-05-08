News
Jitesh Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB High Profile Recruit Impresses in Intra-Squad Practice Match with 48-ball 91 Before LSG clash in IPL 2025

He has not been in the best of form for RCB recently.

Jitesh Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma on Thursday produced an impressive batting display during a practice match between RCB A and RCB B ahead of the IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Jitesh Sharma slams powerful knock

Jitesh Sharma slammed 91 runs off just 48 balls. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday.

Jitesh had been acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) player was in huge demand at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He entered the auction pool with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants were among the teams who were interested in Jitesh early on. They were involved in a bidding war until the INR 3 crore mark. At the INR 4.60 crore mark, Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the fray and soon Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings also joined them. Punjab Kings attempted to take Jitesh via the Right-to-Match card at the 5.75 crore mark, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru were not going to give up just yet. RCB eventually captured the 31-year-old for INR 11 crore.

How Jitesh Sharma has performed in IPL 2025 so far

Despite having been acquired for a mammoth amount, Jitesh Sharma has had a mediocre IPL 2025 season so far. In 11 matches, the Vidarbha cricketer has managed to score just 128 runs at a strike-rate of 142.22. One of the most standout knocks of Jitesh in RCB colours is when he slammed an unbeaten 40 runs from 19 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai. He also scored 33 runs from 21 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

However, Jitesh has not been utilised well since he’s a big hitter in the middle-overs. Very often, the likes of Krunal Pandya and Liam Livingstone have batted ahead of Jitesh.

The Rajat Patidar-led side will be hoping to seal a spot in the IPL playoffs with a win over Lucknow Super Giants. They currently are in second place in the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points from 11 matches.

