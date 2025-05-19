Key RCB Man Likely Behind Perfect Replacement in Blessing Muzarabani For IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB bolster pace stocks with towering Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani as Ngidi exit looms, but who is behind this move? Why someone who ha never played T20s before when others went after more experience?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who will depart the IPL by May 26 to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia. Muzarabani, who is uncapped in the IPL, has been signed for INR 75 lakh — a move that reflects both RCB’s forward planning and the trusted network of their head coach Andy Flower.

Blessing Muzarabani RCB and Andy Flower: A Familiar Link

It’s no coincidence that Muzarabani has landed at RCB. Andy Flower, RCB’s head coach and one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, has previously worked with Muzarabani at Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)and Gulf Giants in the ILT20. The duo of Flower and Muzarabani helped Multan Sultans to a PSL title win in 2021. This shared history has helped fast-track Muzarabani’s IPL entry at a critical stage of the tournament.

Muzarabani’s inclusion is a strategic move that gives RCB a like-for-like replacement for both Ngidi and the currently injured Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a shoulder niggle in Australia but is expected to rejoin the squad before the playoffs.

Standing at 6’8”, bowling from a higher trajectory – Muzarabani is truly a 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 to have in the side.



Pace, bounce, and that steep angle – make him hard to score off and he’s adding all the skills to our attack! 💥🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/f2KZmFsqOc — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2025

Muzarabani’s Stats Back the Selection

Standing taller than both Hazlewood and Ngidi, the Zimbabwean is known for his ability to hit the deck hard — a skill especially valuable at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has provided extra bounce this season. Muzarabani’s bounce, pace, and accuracy could be game-changing in playoff matches expected to be played in Bengaluru.

Since the start of 2023, Muzarabani has taken 66 wickets in T20s while conceding runs at just 6.70 per over — elite returns for a bowler operating predominantly in the middle overs. He was also Player of the Match in the Sylhet Test against Bangladesh, where he picked up a six-wicket haul, showcasing his form and rhythm.

RCB Bowling Dynamics With Muzarabani

With Muzarabani in the squad, RCB gain flexibility in how they manage Hazlewood’s workload. If the Australian returns fit in time, Muzarabani could help RCB preserve Hazlewood’s overs for the powerplay and death, while operating himself through the tough middle overs. Even if Hazlewood’s return is delayed or limited, Muzarabani can assume his role seamlessly.

Ngidi, who will be available for RCB’s league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, has done a steady job in the absence of Hazlewood. But Muzarabani’s signing ensures RCB don’t feel a void in the crucial final stretch of the season.

Bounce Could Be Key in IPL 2025 Playoffs

The teams RCB are likely to face in the playoffs — including Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians— all have batters vulnerable to bounce. Muzarabani’s steep bounce could prove a potent weapon, especially on Bengaluru’s lively surfaces. His experience across global leagues — including stints in the PSL, CPL, and ILT20 — further adds to his T20IQ.

By tapping into Andy Flower’s vast scouting network and backing a bowler with skill and form, RCB may have just made one of the smartest signings of the IPL 2025 season.

RCB fans can now hope that the Flower-Muzarabani combo blooms when it matters most.

