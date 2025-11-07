RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik Turns The Clock Back With Blazing Finish in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 [WATCH]

India defeated Pakistan by two runs (DLS) in the clash.

The reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champion, Royal Challenger Bengaluru’s (RCB) mentor, Dinesh Karthik, had set the stage on fire in India’s Hong Kong Sixes 2025 opener.

Dinesh Karthik Plays Match-winning Cameo in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

While leading the Indian side against the arch-rivals Pakistan, he amassed a quickfire 17-run cameo off just six balls, striking at an astonishing rate of 283.33. The gloveman’s whirlwind innings included two boundaries and a six, which powered India’s total to a huge 86/4 in six overs.

Watch Dinesh Karthik’s fiery shots here:

Previously, another two former RCB batters, Bharat Chipli and Robin Uthappa, had set the foundation for Karthik’s late fireworks. Being put to bat first, the opening pair of Chipli and Uthappa provided a smashing start to India’s innings. They contributed a total of 52 runs in 24 balls, which included four boundaries and five maximums.

Pakistan had also started off the chase with some fiery shots. But the match was soon abandoned due to rain, with India claiming the clash by just two runs, using the DLS method. Before the rain interruption, ex-RCB seamer Stuart Binny scalped India’s solitary wicket in the fixture. Earlier, he was dismissed for just four runs in the match.

RCB Would Look To Defend Title in IPL 2026

Following the ongoing three-day event, Karthik would set his focus on the RCB IPL 2026 auction plans. The defending champions would look to keep their core intact and strengthen the squad further in the IPL 2026 auction. But before that, they will need to finalise their key retention picks ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline on November 15.

However, after finally ending their 17-year-long trophy drought, the franchise would be eager to repeat the feat in the forthcoming season. The former RCB batter and the team’s current batting coach and mentor, Karthik, had a massive role to play in their maiden title-winning campaign in the IPL 2025. The side had put up a great show in the previous season and would want to carry on a similar momentum in the IPL 2026.

